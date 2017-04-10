Fairfield Lady Lions defeat the Wilmington Hurricane 4-2

It has been one of the longest regular season layoffs due to the rainy weather. Ten days after the Fairfield Lady Lions opened their season with a 10-0 shutout victory over the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs, the Lady Lions finally returned to the field this afternoon for their second game of the season. The Fairfield Lady Lions (2-0, 1-0 SHAC) defeated the Wilmington Hurricane (2-5, 2-2 SCOL) of the South Central Ohio League 4-2 at the Fairfield Baseball and Softball Complex before a standing room only crowd. Kaiti White picked up her second victory of the season as the Lady Lions would again play error-less softball behind her. Kourtnie Smith would go 3 for 3 on the afternoon as Shania Setty and Kaiti White had two hits to lead the Lady Lion Offense.

The Wilmington Hurricane would score a run in the top of the first inning. With two outs and no one on base Olivia Veidt and Hunter Toller had back to back doubles to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Lady Lions would tie the score 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Kourtnie Smith led off the inning with a single to right field. Emily Williams laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt as Kourtnie Smith raced all the way to third base and scored when the throw was wide of the base.

The Fairfield Lady Lions would take a 4-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Shania Setty was safe on an infield hit to lead off the inning. Megan Gragg followed with a bunt single that moved Setty to second base. Sherry Heckathorn laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners to second third base. With two outs, Kaiti White doubled to the fence in left field to drive in Setty and Gragg. Molly Thackston entered the game as a courtesy runner for White and scored on a line drive single to left center-field by Kourtnie Smith.

The Wilmington Hurricane rallied to score a run in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 4-2. Kendra McKenna doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on a single to centerfield by Kasey Younker. With one out, Devin Laufer drew a base on balls to load the bases. Sophie Blessing hit a slap bunt to the left side, but Lauren Arnold would force Kendra McKenna at the plate for the second out. With the bases still loaded and two outs, Kaiti White uncharacteristically issued a base on balls to force in a run. But Kaiti would entice the next batter to ground out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

Kaiti White and the Lady Lion defense would take over. Wilmington would mount another rally in the top of the sixth inning with a walk and a single to lead off the inning. But Kaiti would retire the next three Hurricane batters to end the inning, then retire Wilmington in order in the top of the seventh inning to seal the victory.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Kourtnie Smith (3 for 3, 1 run, 1 rbi), Shania Setty (2 for 3, 1 run), Kaiti White (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 1 run, 2 rbi), Emily Williams (1 for 2,sac bunt), and Megan Gragg (1 for 3, 1 run).

Kaiti White (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 3 walks, and 6 strikeouts. Olivia Veidt (2-3) suffered the loss for Wilmington. Veidt’s pitching line: 6 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned runs, no walks, and 3 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions have a two game two city road trip to the Ohio River as they travel to Manchester on Tuesday to play the Manchester Lady Hounds and travel to Ripley on Wednesday to play the Ripley Lady Blue Jays. Game times are slated for 5:00 PM each day.

Tom Purtell is an assistant coach with the Fairfield Lady Lions

Smith, Setty, and White Lead Lady Lion Offense