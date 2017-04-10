Hillsboro and Chillicothe game postponed in sixth

The Hillsboro Indians hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers Monday in South Central Ohio League action, but the game was postponed in the top of the sixth inning as light at Shaffer Park began to fade.

The game was delayed by nearly an hour due to travel difficulties for the Cavaliers.

Once the game got underway, it was a nail-biter throughout. The action started in the top of the second inning when the Cavaliers were able to score three runs courtesy of a sacrifice bunt, a passed ball, and an error. The Indians answered in the bottom of the second with an RBI single by Kelton Anderson to bring the score to 3-1 in favor of Chillicothe.

After allowing the Cavaliers to score another run in the top of the third inning the Indians answered in the bottom of the third with a flurry of offense. Justin Scott, Jonah Humphries, Hunter Chain, and Brian Smith all singled and scored a run in the inning. Mason Stanley also scored in the inning to make the score 6-3 in favor of the Indians.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Cavaliers were able to steal home plate for a run to bring the score to 6-4, where it would stay throughout the bottom of the fourth and the entire fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Cavaliers put up three more runs thanks to two singles and another steal of home plate.

The Cavaliers were at bat with two outs and runners on second and third when the game was delayed.

The game will be completed on April 28, 2017 when the Indians travel to Chillicothe.

Senior Sajoun Jones warms up prior to Hillsboro's game against Chillicothe on Monday.

