Hillsboro boys and girls continue track success

The Hillboro Indians track and field teams traveled to Unioto on Tuesday evening. The boys took first place, with 140 points, and the girls took third place, with 60 points, out of five teams.

The Indians were led, on the boys’ side, by first place finishes in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4×200-meter relay, 4×400-meter relay, 4×800-meter relay, high jump, and pole vault.

The most impressive victory for the Indians came from the 4×400-meter relay team, comprised of Luke Gallimore, Britton Haines, Chayce Watson, and Ty Alexander, when they finished in a time of 3:47.2, almost 20 seconds faster than the second place team.

Also of note from the event Austin Goolsby did not participate in the pole vault event. Track coach Bud Marsh, when asked why Goolsby did not participate, said, “The conditions, with the rain earlier in the day, were not good enough for him to jump.”

On the girls side the Indians placed first, Tiira Hope, and second, Ellie Elmore, in the pole vault event.

Coach Marsh said, “We are really pleased with the effort from the kids and they ran well considering the conditions at the track.”

Hillsboro is scheduled to be in track and field action on Friday, April 14, at Washington High School as part of the WCH Invitational.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hillsboro-Indian-logo-CMYK.jpg

Boys place first at local meet