Hillsboro defeats McClain in five innings

The Hillsboro Indians traveled to play the McClain Tigers, Wednesday at Mitchell Park, in South Central Ohio League (SCOL) baseball action. The Indians won by a score of 13-0 improving their mark to 3-0 in league play.

The Indians were hot early as Mason Stanley led off the game with a double to place himself in scoring position. After Jonah Humphries drew a walk to place runners on first and second, Brian Smith smashed a double to score Stanley from second base. Cayse Cameron secured a 4-0 lead with a single that scored Humphries from third base.

Starting pitcher Cameron was able to get the Indians off on the right foot defensively as well by striking out two batters and forcing the third into a line out to the short stop.

Hillsboro continued to roll in the second inning as Stanley, Humphries, Hunter Chain, and Smith scored runs. Despite allowing two singles and a double in the bottom of the second, the Indians were able to escape the inning without allowing a run for a lead of 8-0 after two.

The Indians went on to add one run in the third and two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The defense for Hillsboro was staunch all evening not allowing the Tigers to mount a rally.

After the game Indians coach Matt Garman said, “We had hot bats there really wasn’t much they could do about it.” He also praised his defense saying, “Defensively we made plays.”

McClain coach Rich Bunner, when asked if there was anything positive he could draw from the defeat, said, “We’re young, with a lot of freshman and sophomores who have promising talent.”

The Indians are scheduled to play Thursday at Logan Elm in non-league action.

The Tigers will get a few days to recover before playing Wilmington Monday in SCOL action.

The varsity Softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday was delayed with a make-up date TBA.

