Lynchburg-Clay defeats Whiteoak 2-1

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs defeated the Whiteoak Wildcats Wednesday in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) baseball action by a score of 2-1.

The victory improved the Mustangs record to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in SHAC play. The loss drops the Wildcats to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in SHAC action.

Mustangs Senior Bricen Hess was spectacular on the mound, pitching a complete game while striking out 14 batters and allowing only one run.

B. Hess was dominant over the first three innings of the game retiring the first nine hitters he faced.

In the fourth inning the Wildcats were able to score a run on an RBI double by Traeten Hamilton, however that would be the only run for Whiteoak on the night.

Also in the fourth inning the Mustangs were able to tie the score at 1-1 thanks to an RBI triple by Forrest Elam which allowed Caden Hess to cross the plate.

In the fifth inning the Mustangs were able to take advantage of a triple by Kyle Luneke when C. Hess drove him in on an RBI single to provide the final score.

The Mustangs are scheduled to travel to Eastern Brown on Thursday in SHAC action.

The Wildcats are scheduled to take on Fayetteville Friday in a league game.

Hess strikes out 14, pitches complete game