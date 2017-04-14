Lynchburg-Clay loses to Eastern in SHAC action

In a Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) baseball contest the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (4-5, 3-1 SHAC) were defeated by the Eastern Warriors (3-4, 3-1 SHAC), on Thursday, by a final score of 4-2.

The Mustangs struggled to get their bats working against the Warriors, failing to put a runner on base until the top of the third inning when Junior Kyle Luneke reached second base on a double. Luneke went on to score when the next batter, fellow Junior Zack Proctor, smashed a double of his own to drive in the first run of the game for the Mustangs.

The fourth, fifth, and sixth innings saw the Mustangs continue to struggle at home plate with four of the nine batters striking out.

The seventh inning brought some promise for the Mustangs when Sophomore Josh Wolfe reached first base on a single, Wolfe went on to score on a single by Freshman Alex Barber. The potential rally was ended when Luneke struck out to end the game.

Lynchburg-Clay is scheduled to face the Western Brown Broncos, in a non-league home game, Saturday.

Lady Mustangs falter against Lady Warriors

In SHAC softball action, Thursday evening, the Lady Mustangs (4-6, 3-3 SHAC) fell to the Eastern Lady Warriors by a final score of 15-5.

The evening looked promising for the Lady Mustangs when, after going scoreless in the first and second innings, in the third inning first baseman Smith and short stop Elam drew walks, and were promptly driven in on a massive three run home run by third baseman McConnaughey. The Lady Mustangs went on to add another run in the inning when second baseman Fittro was hit by a pitch, with the bases loaded, resulting in relief pitcher Baker scoring from third base to give the Lady Mustangs a brief 4-1 lead.

Disaster struck over the last two innings of the game, which saw the Lady Warriors hang 13 runs on the Lady Mustangs to wrap things up.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host the Ripley Lady Blue Jays, Tuesday, in SHAC softball action.

