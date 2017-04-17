Whiteoak defeats Felicity-Franklin in double header

Game 1

The Whiteoak Wildcats (8-6, 3-3 SHAC) hosted the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on Saturday, at Whiteoak High School, in a non-league double header. The Wildcats won the first game by a score of 11-1, in five innings, and the second game by a score of 13-3, in six innings.

In the first game, the Wildcats were led defensively by starting pitcher Chase Butler who recorded eight strikeouts, pitched a complete game, and only allowed three hits. The win marked Butler’s first varsity win as the starting pitcher.

As a team the Wildcats totaled 12 hits, including three doubles and a triple. The third inning saw Whiteoak put up five runs, essentially putting the game out of reach early for the visiting Cardinals.

Game 2

In the second game of the double header the Wildcats were dominant at home plate, led by Traeten Hamilton and Evan Brill. Hamilton led the team with four hits and three RBI. Brill led the team with four runs scored.

The Wildcats were able to successfully score at least one run in all six innings, they also scored at least three runs in the second, fifth, and finally the sixth inning to close things out.

Starting pitcher Ryan Roberts was very effective on the pitcher’s mound as well, striking out eight batters and only giving up two hits.

Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said, “As a team today we just played great baseball in most phases of the game offense, pitching, and team defense.”

The Wildcats are schedule to host the, cross-county and league rival, Fairfield Lions on Tuesday.

