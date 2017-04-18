Lynchburg-Clay and Whiteoak travel to East Clinton in track and field action

Two local track and field teams, the Whiteoak Wildcats, and the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, traveled to East Clinton High School on Monday to participate in a quad meet. On the boys side of things the Wildcats finished second, with a team score of 63, and the Mustangs finished third, with a team score of 60, out of four teams. On the girls side of the action the Lady Mustangs took home first, with a cumulative team score of 65, and the Lady Wildcats finished third, with a team score of 30, out of four teams.

Boys

The Whiteoak Wildcats were impressive at the meet, scoring wins in five of the 16 events, and placed second or third in eight others.

The Wildcat’s 4×800-meter relay team was especially impressive finishing the event in a time of 9:52.83, a full 30 seconds faster than the second place finishers.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs also had their fair share of success at the meet, with four wins out of 16 events, and placed second or third in five others.

The Mustangs’ were especially impressive in the 200-meter dash, with three runners placing and scoring points for their team in the event.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs demonstrated their talent and ability across the board, winning five of the 14 events, and placed second or third in five others.

The 800-meter run was outright dominated by the Lady Mustangs, who took places one through for in the event, earning their team a total of 15 points.

The Lady Wildcats were impressive in their own right with wins in four of the 14 events, and placed second in another.

The 200-meter dash is where the Lady Wildcats shined, taking first and second place in the event, netting their team a total of 10 points.

Lady Mustangs take first place