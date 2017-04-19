Lynchburg-Clay defeats Peebles and Ripley in SHAC action

Mustangs vs Indians

In their second Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) game, in as many days, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (6-6, 5-2 SHAC) hosted the Peebles Indians on Wednesday evening. The Mustangs won by a final of 8-1 in seven innings.

On the mound for the Mustangs was sophomore Caden Hess who pitched a phenomenal game through five innings. Hess struck out 12 batters, while only allowing two hits, and walking two batters.

Hess was also instrumental in the success of the Mustangs offense, he smashed a two RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the third inning, and scored three times.

Hess was able to get the Mustangs on the board early, scoring the first of his three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The second inning seen the Mustangs pull away from the Indians for good thanks to runs by Hess, junior Kyle Luneke, and sophomore P.J. Fiscus. The Mustangs would add insurance in the third inning scoring three additional runs and essentially putting the game out of reach for the visiting Indians.

Lynchburg-Clay totaled nine hits, drew two walks along with two hit batters, and had six batters strike out.

The Mustangs could have finished the game earlier if they had been able to muster a few more hits, for the game they left nine runners on base.

Lynchburg-Clay is scheduled to visit the West Union Dragons on Thursday in SHAC action.

Mustangs vs Blue Jays

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs hosted the Ripley Blue Jays, on Tuesday, in SHAC baseball action. The Mustangs won by a score of 23-0 in five innings.

The Mustangs were dominant from start to finish in this one, allowing only one hit, while racking up 12 hits of their own.

The defense for the Mustangs, led by sophomore starting pitcher Drew Pitzer, was ready to go from the first pitch of the game until the final out was recorded. It did not matter who was on the field for the Mustangs, 16 of their 17 players saw action in the game, and they were making all the right plays all night long.

The offense for Lynchburg-Clay was outstanding as well, with all 16 players reaching base at least once, and all but two players scoring at least one run.

Sophomore catcher Josh Wolfe was one of the leading contributors for the Mustangs on offense, he totaled three hits in four at bats, scored three runs, and three RBI.

Sophomore Caden Hess throws a pitch Wednesday in SHAC competition against the visiting Peebles Indians.

C. Hess strikes out 12