McClain athletes excel at local meets

The McClain track teams traveled to the Waverly Invitational April 11 with the boys placing second and the girls placing third out of 6. Chayden Pitzer was the meet medalist, winning the 100 hurdles, 100 dash, 200 dash, and the 4×100 relay with the team of Pitzer, Madison Stegbauer, Rachel Clark, and Ashley Hardesty. First-place finishers for the boys were Jensen Knaff in the 100 dash, Landree Gray in the 300 hurdles, Jordan Pearson in the discus, and the team of David Jett, Ethan Cockerill, Tyler Jackson, and Trevor Newkirk in the 4×200 relay.

At the Washington C.H. Invitation April 14, McClain’s girls placed fifth out of 11 teams. Chayden Pitzer won the 100 dash, 300 hurdles, and 200 dash. The boys placed ninth out of 11 teams.

McClain’s track teams won their tri meet April 18 when they hosted Adena and Zane Trace. The individual winners for the girls included: Trish Poole in the pole vault and 300 meter hurdles; Chayden Pitzer in the 110 hurdles, 100 dash and 200 dash; Ashley Hardesty in the 400 meter race; and the girls 4×100 team of Vanessa Smith, Hunter Scott, Ashley Hardesty, and Chayden Pitzer. The individual winners for the boys were: Tristen Pitzer in the long jump, 100 and 200 meter dashes; Landree Gray in the 110 and 300 hurdles; Reese Schluep in the 1600 and 800 races; the 4×100 team of Tristen Pitzer, Landree Gray, Tyler Jackson, and Jensen Knaff; the 4×200 team of David Jett, Ethan Cockerill, Tyler Jackson, and Trevor Newkirk; the 4×400 team of David Jett, Steven Kent, Tyler Jackson, and Trevor Newkirk; and the 4×800 team of Johnny Free, Kaleb Shepherd, Justin Osborne, and Reece Schluep.

The McClain track teams were scheduled to compete in the Hillsboro Invitational Thursday evening. They will be at home Tuesday before hosting an invitational Friday, April 28th.

