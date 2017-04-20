Hillsboro hosts first invitational at new track and field center

The Hillsboro Indians hosted the Hillsboro Invitational on Thursday evening. The meet marked the first time in 40 plus years that Hillsboro High School has hosted an invitational.

Athletes from all five Highland county schools participated, along with athletes from Fayette and Ross counties.

Bud Marsh, the varsity track coach for the Indians said, prior to the meet, “It gives us a chance to show off the facilities to the community, the alumni, and other local area schools.”

Marsh went on to say, “I am excited for the meet, there is a lot of good competition that will be there tonight. The top finishers from across the county will be there.”

There were seven schools that participated in the meet; Hillsboro, McClain, Fairfield, Whiteoak, Lynchburg-Clay, Miami Trace, and Paint Valley.

The meet featured the top athletes from each school. All the athletes were primed and ready for competition.

The Highland county representatives at the meet were highly competitive and it is likely that they placed, or won, in several events.

Full results from this meet were not readily available. For complete results and updated coverage please visit our website at www.timesgazette.com.

The Hillsboro Indians are scheduled to compete Tuesday at Western Brown High School.

The Fairfield Lions are scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday at the Eastern Relays in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs are scheduled to compete Tuesday at East Clinton High School.

The McClain Tigers are scheduled to compete Tuesday at home against Miami Trace and cross-county rival Whiteoak Wildcats.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Runners from local area schools participate in the 100-meter dash at the Hillsboro Invitational.