McClain falters against Chillicothe

The McClain Tigers dropped a home match-up against South Central Ohio League (SCOL) rivals the Chillicothe Cavaliers, on Friday by a score of 11-4, to fall to an overall record of 3-7.

The Tigers got off to a good start in the first inning, with a single by lead-off batter Dakotah Duncan. But they were unable to capitalize and left two runners on base in the inning.

Sophomore designated hitter John Salyers was able to get the bottom of the second inning started with a pop for the Tigers when he led-off with a solo home run. The Tigers, however, were unable to take advantage of the momentum and still trailed 4-1 after the second.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the Tigers were able to put up two runs courtesy of RBI singles from Duncan, and starting pitcher Sam Faulconer.

Faluconer followed up his RBI in the fourth with another in the bottom of the fifth for the last run of the game for the Tigers.

Despite the defeat, head coach Rich Bunner indicated that this game was something that the team can build on.

The Lady Tigers were in action as well facing off against the Lady Cavaliers in SCOL competition, the ladies lost by a score of 20-13.

The Lady Tigers were in the lead, by a score of 13-9, heading into the top of the sixth inning. That is when the wheels fell off for the Lady Tigers’ defense, which allowed the Lady Cavaliers to storm back and take the lead scoring eight runs in the inning to take a 17-13 advantage, basically ending the game.

Lady Tigers head coach Ed Bolender said, when asked about the collapse, “On the defensive side of the ball we have a recurring theme of continuing to give up bases and runs, we can’t do that in this league…teams are too good.”

