Highland County baseball and softball teams keep finding success

Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians (11-3) have been busy recently with four games spanning the last four days.

On Friday the Indians played host to league rival Clinton-Massie Falcons, winning by a score of 6-5.

Cayse Cameron led the Indians offensively with three RBI, he also pitched a complete game striking out 12 batters.

On Saturday the Indians hosted the Adena Warriors in a double header.

The Indians won the first game by a score of 7-5. Kelton Anderson recorded the win, pitching four strong innings.

Hunter Chain led the Indians with three hits. Payton Bell chipped in two RBI to help propel the Indians to the win.

The second game of the double header was decided by a final score of 10-5 with the Indians coming out on top.

Ethan Humphries registered the win for the Indians pitching four strong innings and only allowing one run.

Hunter Chain led Hillsboro with four RBI, Mason Stanley also contributed three hits in the winning effort.

On Monday the Indians travelled to Washington Court House to take on the Washington Blue Lions in league play. The Indians were victorious by a score of 13-7, courtesy of a nine run seventh inning.

Starting pitcher Sajoun Jones pitched six innings to record the win, Jones allowed two earned runs, and struck out seven batters.

Brian Smith led the Indians with three RBI and two hits. Jonah Humphries contributed two hits, and personally scored four runs to help Hillsboro to the win.

The Indians are scheduled to play at home on Wednesday, in a league game, against the Miami Trace Panthers.

The Lady Indians travelled to play the Washington Blue Lions on Monday and won by a score of 12-9.

Whiteoak

The Whiteoak Wildcats played two league games over the weekend, going 1-1 in the contests.

On Friday the Wildcats welcomed the Manchester Greyhounds to Mowrystown for Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) baseball action. Whiteoak fell to the Greyhounds by a score of 9-8.

Chase Butler recorded the loss for the Wildcats in his first ever SHAC start.

Zach Harless led the Wildcats offense with three hits, two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases.

On Monday Whiteoak hosted the Fayetteville Rockets, the Wildcats went on to shut out their opponents with a final score of 3-0.

Evan Brill pitched another gem for the Wildcats striking out four batters and not allowing a single run.

Traeten Hamilton was spectacular at the plate for the Wildcats, getting one hit on the night. Hamilton also drew two walks, scored twice, and drove in a run.

The Lady Wildcats travelled to Manchester on Friday and came away with a 21-13 victory.

On Monday the Lady Wildcats hosted the Fayetteville Lady Rockets and won by a score of 4-2.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play a non-league game on Wednesday against St. Joseph.

Cayse Cameron throws a pitch during a game on April 21. The Indians went on to beat Clinton-Massie by a score 6-5. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Chayse_Pitch.jpeg Cayse Cameron throws a pitch during a game on April 21. The Indians went on to beat Clinton-Massie by a score 6-5. Submitted photo