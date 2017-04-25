Fairfield hosted Fayetteville in baseball and softball action

Fairfield High School played host to Fayetteville High School on Tuesday, in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) baseball and softball action. The Lions fell to the Rockets by a score of 7-4. The Lady Lions remained undefeated in SHAC play with a 3-2 win.

Sam Buddelmyer made the start for the Lions and was very effective through five innings. Buddelmyer seemed to run out of gas in the top of the sixth inning and the Rockets took advantage scoring five runs to put the game out of reach for the Lions.

The Lion offense was able to score four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but were ineffective throughout the rest of the game.

The Lions were able to get the barrel of the bat on the ball all game, however, they were unable to penetrate the defense of the Rockets. One play that stood out was a howling line drive off of Buddelmyer’s bat that was snagged out of mid-air on a diving catch by the Rockets’ short stop.

Lions head coach Tony Haley said, after the game, “Sometimes they fall in and sometimes they don’t, Fayetteville just outplayed us tonight.”

The Lady Lions got a tougher test than they are used to against a game Lady Rockets team.

The Lady Lions uncharacteristically gave up a run in the first inning and trailed heading into the bottom of the second inning.

Leading off the bottom of the second inning Kourtnie Smith drew a walk to get things started. Smith was later driven in when Shania Setty got an infield RBI single to tie it up, and advance Lyndee Spargur, who reached base on a walk, into scoring position, Spargur went on to score on a wild pitch. Megan Gragg capped the scoring for the Lady Lions with a ground-ball RBI single to score Setty from third.

Kaiti White was spectacular on the mound again for the Lady Lions, throwing a complete game. White struck out 13 batters, and allowed only two runs.

Lady Lions head coach Mark Dettweiler said,when asked about Fayetteville’s team, “Fayetteville is very good, they have kids that can hit. Paige Vilvens is also a good pitcher and we have had to battle her for the last three years.”

Fairfield is scheduled to play West Union tomorrow at home in SHAC play.

