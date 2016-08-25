Lions win McClain Invitational

The Fairfield Lions not only won the McClain Invitational on Wednesday night, they had six of the top seven runners in the race.

Noah Richmond was the first runner across the line for the Lions and also for the race, coming in at 16:46.44, a full 20 seconds before Miami Trace’s Blake Pittser at 17:07.18.

Fairfield had the low score of 19 for the boys race, well ahead of the nearest score of 68 by Miami Trace.

The following is a list of all Highland County finishers in the race as McClain was host and Hillsboro and Whiteoak also competed:

1. Noah Richmond, Fairfield, 16:46.44

3. Wyatt Evans, Fairfield, 17:19.34

4. Austin Setty, Fairfield, 17:31.25

5. Trent Swisher, Fairfield, 17:42.00

6. Bennett Hodson, Fairfield, 17:51.28

7. Ethan Davis, Fairfield, 17:53.47

10. Micah Pinney, Hillsboro,18:34.97

14. Justin Scott, Hillsboro, 18:59.44

15. Sam Buddelmeyer, Fairfield, 19:01.75

17. Bailey Lucarello, Hillsboro, 19:34.15

18. Atlee Carr, Whiteoak, 19:34.46

19. Nick Price, Fairfield, 19:38.78

23. Zane Adams, Hillsboro, 20:12.41

24. Zach DeAtley, Whiteoak, 20:34.78

27. Gavin Campbell, Fairfield, 20:59.06

28. Hunter Morgan, Whiteoak, 21:00.43

29. Logan Cummings, Whiteoak, 21:02.18

32. Jacob Campbell, Whiteoak, 21:08.94

33. Tristan Victor, Fairfield, 21:10.91

34. Titus Heiser, Hillsboro, 21:14.97;

37. Zach Harless, Whiteoak, 21:45.91

43. Jeffrey Beery, Hillsboro, 22:26.22

44. Cody Everhart, Whiteoak, 22:57.66

52. Trey Wilkinson, Fairfield, 23:30.31

58. Seth Cross, McClain, 24:52.72

59. Derek Cooper, Fairfield, 25:13.94

60. Chase Butler, Whiteoak, 25:14.68

61. Miles McMurry, McClain, 25:15.37

62. Kyler Emery, Whiteoak, 25:19.72

65. Noah Scott, McClain, 26:40.47

68. Kaleb Harper, McClain, 27:13.31

71. Riley Friend, Fairfield, 29:03.59

70. Gavin Tebo, Whiteoak, 28:11.38.

75. Fred Green, Hillsboro, 35:00.75

Team:

1. Fairfield, 19

2. Miami Trace, 68

3. Hillsboro, 98

4. Chillicothe, 123

5. Whiteoak, 131

6. Washington, 142

In the girls race, Fairfield (55) came in second behind Chillicothe (24). The following is a list of finishers for that race:

3. Ciara Colwell, Fairfield, 20:56.7

8. Caitlin Ahrmann, Hillsboro, 23:14.5

10. Chloe Barber, Fairfield, 23:47.9

11. Megan Gragg, Fairfield, 24:10.3

12. Taylor Tackett, Whiteoak, 24:15.7

13. Alexis Swisher, Fairfield, 24:49.2

15. Morgan Thompson, Whiteoak, 25:34.3

17. Kattie Taylor, Whiteoak, 25:58.0

18. Hayleigh Lowe, Fairfield, 26:06.9

20. Katie Ames, Whiteoak, 26:24.6

23. Maggie Carr, Whiteoak, 27:01.1

25. Laynee Duffie, Fairfield, 27:22.9

26. Sarah Wuellner, Fairfield, 27:24.7

27. Emily Young, Hillsboro, 27:28.2

29. Natalie Cunningham, McClain, 27:47.9

31. Sarah Young, Fairfield, 28:01.5

35. Meadow Cunningham, Fairfield, 29:20.4

37. Keeley Schurman, Hillsboro, 30:16.2

38. Havenly Stone, McClain, 31:15.6

39. Hayleigh Bates, Fairfield, 32:07.8

41. Liahna Brown, Hillsboro, 32:29.1

44. Jamie Discher, McClain, 35:22.5

Team:

1. Chillicothe

2. Fairfield

3. Whiteoak

4. Washington

5. Miami Trace

Reach Robert Stegbauer at 937-393-3456 ext. 1679 or on Twitter @RStegbauer.

Whiteoak's Maggie Carr McClain's Natalie Cunningham Hillsboro's Micah Pinney Fairfield's Noah Richmond won the McClain invitational on Wednesday night. Fairfield's Alexis Swisher