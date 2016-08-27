McClain Tigers pull off comeback; win 34-21

The McClain Tigers football team won their opening game against Adena in exciting, comeback fashion on Friday night. After being down 21-6 at one point in the game, the Tigers fought back and roared back for a 34-21 victory.

“The result of the game actually worked out perfectly for us,” said Head Coach Jeremey Andrews after the game. “We made plays, played with great character and did what we had to do to come back from a 21-6 deficit to win the game. We also, however, made a ton of mistakes that we need to correct. Tightening up those mistakes will help keep us focused this week. I love these kids and coaches. I am so happy for them and proud of them.”

The McClain Tigers will play their home opener against Unioto on Friday September, 2. That game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

