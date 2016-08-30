Lady Indians dfeat MHS 209-228

The Hillsboro Lady Indians golf team stayed perfect on the season Monday afternoon (8-0) as they hosted South Central Ohio League rival McClain and won the day with a score of 209-228.

Hillsboro’s Kristin Jamieson was the medalist on the day shooting a one over par (39). Her teammate Hannah Rumpke shot a 53; Emily Loudin, 56, Abby Harrison, 61; Abby Myers, 66; and Larkyn Parry shot a 71.

For McClain, their low scorer on the day was Vern Olaker with a 51; Chantel Landrum, 57; Bryn Karnes, 57; Ellisa Grate, 63; Kendall Pollard, 66; and Cassidy Willis, 69.

The Lady Indians next match up will be at home against East Clinton on Monday, September 12 starting at 4:30 p.m.

