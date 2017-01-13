NEWS

5:59 pm
Updated: 6:06 pm. |    

Local party leaders react to Trump inauguration

Local party leaders react to Trump inauguration
5:19 pm |    

6 years for man on drug charges

6 years for man on drug charges
1:47 pm |    

Victim of SR 247 pedestrian fatality identified

Victim of SR 247 pedestrian fatality identified
11:42 am
Updated: 11:42 am. |    

Per Beery email, Wilkin no longer on Hillsboro city payroll

Per Beery email, Wilkin no longer on Hillsboro city payroll
9:00 pm |    

Lyons new board member

Lyons new board member
7:45 pm |    

Fatal pedestrian accident on SR 247

Fatal pedestrian accident on SR 247
Lyons new board member

Lyons new board member

Larry Lyons has been appointed to the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education, and the school district plans to take its summer feeding program on t...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Greenfield woman killed in crash

Greenfield woman killed in crash

A 25-year-old Greenfield woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on SR 753 Southeast, just north of Hukill Road in Fayette Count...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Greenfield in running for Hope Over Heroin

Greenfield in running for Hope Over Heroin

Greenfield is in the running to host Hope Over Heroin in the spring, though a decision won’t be made until later in February.The faith-based eve...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Sheriff: Man with knife entered home

Sheriff: Man with knife entered home

A man allegedly wielding a knife is in custody of the sheriff’s office after reportedly breaking into an occupied Rocky Fork Lake area home earl...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Cruiser hit, suspects flee

Cruiser hit, suspects flee

Two Highland County men in an allegedly stolen vehicle that reportedly struck a police cruiser have been arrested following a pursuit by law enforceme...

January 19th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:40 pm |    

Hillsboro, McClain hit the road

Hillsboro, McClain hit the road
9:56 pm |    

Fairfield Lions slay Dragons 71-53

Fairfield Lions slay Dragons 71-53
10:06 pm |    

43-point win for LC

43-point win for LC

Sports briefs

Hillsboro Hall of Fame inductions SaturdayThe Hillsboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductions will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, between the va...

January 19th, 2017 |  

McClain beats Washington

McClain beats Washington

The McClain Lady Tigers took on the Washington Lady Blue Lions Wednesday night at home in an SCOL matchup, finishing the game with a 50-46 win after a...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Panthers block out Lady Indians

Panthers block out Lady Indians

The Hillsboro Lady Indians squared off against the undefeated Miami Trace Lady Panthers at home Wednesday night and walked away with a 65-28 loss.Hill...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Tuesday win for Mustangs

Tuesday win for Mustangs

Although both the Fayetteville Rockets and Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs are members of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, they participate in differen...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Hillsboro boys fall to Adena 56-51

Hillsboro boys fall to Adena 56-51

The Indians had managed the keep the lead for most of the game, and were looking for a win in the fourth quarter — but an unexpected 28-point ga...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Mustangs dominate in weekend play

Mustangs dominate in weekend play

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs scored two conference wins over the weekend, defeating the West Union Dragons on Friday and the Fairfield Lions on Saturda...

January 17th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

2:23 pm |    

Plaques for new Hillsboro facilities

Plaques for new Hillsboro facilities
12:26 pm |    

NCB helps feed community

NCB helps feed community
12:51 pm |    

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

USDA loans for low income rural residents

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency has announced that federal money is available in its Single Family Housing Direct Loan pro...

January 19th, 2017 |  

NCB helps feed community

NCB helps feed community

NCB recently donated $500 to Hillsboro First Baptist Church. The money helped with the church’s Christmas Day dinner that served more than 280 p...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Free lipid profiles at health department

The Highland County Health Department is offering free lipid profile screens throughout the month of February in honor of National Heart Health Month....

January 18th, 2017 |  

Craycraft wins OAA award

Craycraft wins OAA award

The Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) has recognized Highland County resident James Craycraft and The Wendt Group’s marketing work by naming th...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Salt magazine available today

Salt magazine available today

The next issue of Salt magazine, provided free to home-delivery subscribers, is available in today’s edition of The Times-Gazette.In this issue,...

January 17th, 2017 |  

OPINION

5:16 pm |    

Company of friends never grows old

Company of friends never grows old
4:47 pm |    

Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle

7:07 pm
Updated: 10:10 pm. |    

What if Christianity was a risk?

What if Christianity was a risk?

Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?

Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis

To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Their View: Public officials should resist social media attacks

At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...

January 16th, 2017 |  

When Facebook takes control

When Facebook takes control

My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...

January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

A salute to the OHSAA

A salute to the OHSAA

On occasion over the years I have both applauded and criticized the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). This week it gets a big pat on the ...

January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |  

Our View: Elections are time for affirmation or for change

In Highland County, the only partisan races on the ballot this year are for Hillsboro City Council, council president and city treasurer, and Republic...

January 13th, 2017 |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles