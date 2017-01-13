Local party leaders react to Trump inauguration
Victim of SR 247 pedestrian fatality identified
Per Beery email, Wilkin no longer on Hillsboro city payroll
Lyons new board member
Fatal pedestrian accident on SR 247
NEWS
Lyons new board member
Larry Lyons has been appointed to the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education, and the school district plans to take its summer feeding program on t...
Greenfield woman killed in crash
A 25-year-old Greenfield woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on SR 753 Southeast, just north of Hukill Road in Fayette Count...
Greenfield in running for Hope Over Heroin
Greenfield is in the running to host Hope Over Heroin in the spring, though a decision won’t be made until later in February.The faith-based eve...
Sheriff: Man with knife entered home
A man allegedly wielding a knife is in custody of the sheriff’s office after reportedly breaking into an occupied Rocky Fork Lake area home earl...
Cruiser hit, suspects flee
Two Highland County men in an allegedly stolen vehicle that reportedly struck a police cruiser have been arrested following a pursuit by law enforceme...
SPORTS
Sports briefs
Hillsboro Hall of Fame inductions SaturdayThe Hillsboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductions will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, between the va...
McClain beats Washington
The McClain Lady Tigers took on the Washington Lady Blue Lions Wednesday night at home in an SCOL matchup, finishing the game with a 50-46 win after a...
Panthers block out Lady Indians
The Hillsboro Lady Indians squared off against the undefeated Miami Trace Lady Panthers at home Wednesday night and walked away with a 65-28 loss.Hill...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Tuesday win for Mustangs
Although both the Fayetteville Rockets and Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs are members of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, they participate in differen...
Hillsboro boys fall to Adena 56-51
The Indians had managed the keep the lead for most of the game, and were looking for a win in the fourth quarter — but an unexpected 28-point ga...
Mustangs dominate in weekend play
The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs scored two conference wins over the weekend, defeating the West Union Dragons on Friday and the Fairfield Lions on Saturda...
LIFE
USDA loans for low income rural residents
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency has announced that federal money is available in its Single Family Housing Direct Loan pro...
NCB helps feed community
NCB recently donated $500 to Hillsboro First Baptist Church. The money helped with the church’s Christmas Day dinner that served more than 280 p...
Free lipid profiles at health department
The Highland County Health Department is offering free lipid profile screens throughout the month of February in honor of National Heart Health Month....
Craycraft wins OAA award
The Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) has recognized Highland County resident James Craycraft and The Wendt Group’s marketing work by naming th...
Salt magazine available today
The next issue of Salt magazine, provided free to home-delivery subscribers, is available in today’s edition of The Times-Gazette.In this issue,...
OPINION
Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?
Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...
Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis
To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...
Their View: Public officials should resist social media attacks
At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...
When Facebook takes control
My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
A salute to the OHSAA
On occasion over the years I have both applauded and criticized the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). This week it gets a big pat on the ...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
Our View: Elections are time for affirmation or for change
In Highland County, the only partisan races on the ballot this year are for Hillsboro City Council, council president and city treasurer, and Republic...