NEWS

7:52 pm |    

Fifteen years to life

Fifteen years to life
4:55 pm
Updated: 5:06 pm. |    

Cold, but so far no calamities

Cold, but so far no calamities
6:14 pm |    

Repeal of rate hikes set Monday

Repeal of rate hikes set Monday
4:50 pm
Updated: 6:44 pm. |    

AEP cancels plan to cut power Friday in Hillsboro

AEP cancels plan to cut power Friday in Hillsboro
10:05 am |    

Entering final term, Rosenberger pledges focus on jobs

Entering final term, Rosenberger pledges focus on jobs
5:14 pm
Updated: 5:44 pm. |    

Artillery guns repaired

Artillery guns repaired

Paint joins OhioCheckbook.com

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Wednesday the launch of Paint Township’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.In December 2014, Mandel lau...

January 4th, 2017 |  

New land bank in progress for Highland County

New land bank in progress for Highland County

Highland County Commissioners are in the process of putting together the necessary components of a land bank, a new entity which is designed to streng...

January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |  

Updated with video: Tom Horst: Service, memories – and oh that hair!

Updated with video: Tom Horst: Service, memories – and oh that hair!

Tom Horst was feted Friday as a good boss, a dependable co-worker, an honorable public servant – and someone whose perfect hair was the envy of ...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JAN. 10Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd...

January 4th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |  

Raining $500 shots at WHS

Raining $500 shots at WHS

It was raining $500 shots in the Whiteoak High School gymnasium last month.In a tradition that started 11 years ago, anyone who makes a half-court sho...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Almost 130 pounds of marijuana was reportedly bound for Bainbridge

Almost 130 pounds of marijuana was reportedly bound for Bainbridge

WILMINGTON —The discovery of nearly 130 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly bound for Bainbridge resulted in a California man being sentence...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:34 pm
Updated: 11:18 pm. |    

Miami Trace takes McClain 55-36

Miami Trace takes McClain 55-36
9:57 pm
Updated: 9:57 pm. |    

Hillsboro blown away 95-50

Hillsboro blown away 95-50
5:37 pm
Updated: 11:18 pm. |    

Local basketball standings

Local basketball standings
Lady Tigers scratch Clinton-Massie

Lady Tigers scratch Clinton-Massie

Despite a fourth-quarter comeback from the Clinton-Massie Lady Falcons, the McClain Lady Tigers took the win at home Wednesday night in a conference m...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Lady Indians fall to Chillicothe

Lady Indians fall to Chillicothe

The Hillsboro Lady Indians took another loss at home Wednesday night against the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers.A brief 2-2 tie in the first few minutes o...

January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |  

Waverly beats Hillsboro 95-80

Waverly beats Hillsboro 95-80

Despite taking off at a 24-24 tie in the first quarter, the Hillsboro Indians suffered a home loss Tuesday night to the Waverly High School Tigers aft...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

LCHS takes third season loss

LCHS takes third season loss

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs took a road loss Tuesday night against the Miami Trace Panthers, driving home with a 64-43 loss and a 5-3, 3-1 record for ...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

MHS wrestling takes fifth at home meet

MHS wrestling takes fifth at home meet

The McClain Tigers wrestling team took fifth place at a recent invitational at McClain High School, falling under Mason, Lebanon and Jackson High Scho...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Lynchburg beats Hillsboro, now to 11-1

Lynchburg beats Hillsboro, now to 11-1

Three players scored in double figures and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs rolled to their fourth straight win Thursday night at cross-county rival H...

December 30th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

1:55 pm |    

“Waiting Godot” auditions will be held

“Waiting Godot” auditions will be held
1:29 pm |    

LC helps Hope Emergency with Christmas distribution

LC helps Hope Emergency with Christmas distribution
12:55 pm |    

Artist highlighted at Hillsboro library

Artist highlighted at Hillsboro library
Abraham birth announcement

Abraham birth announcement

Priya Elizabeth Abraham, the daughter of Bridgette and Milfred Abraham of Dayton, was born Nov. 11, 2016 at 11:27 a.m. in Kettering. She weighed 7 pou...

January 6th, 2017 |  

LC collects for HOPE Emergency

LC collects for HOPE Emergency

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently challenged the students of the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary and high schools in a donation drive. Students were a...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

This is Mia, a 1-year-old, spayed pit/lab mix that is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. She is active and is considered a high energ...

January 4th, 2017 |  

GHS holding Sunday dinner

GHS holding Sunday dinner

The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its first Sunday dinner of the year this Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Grain & Hay building in Greenfield.The ...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

First New Year baby at Adena born to Hillsboro couple

First New Year baby at Adena born to Hillsboro couple

Adena Health System has welcomed its first baby of the New Year, the hospital said in a press release. The infant, a boy, arrived on Jan. 1, 2017 at 9...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

OPINION

6:29 am |    

Our View: Hillsboro leaders right to repeal water, sewer rate hikes

6:06 pm |    

Words change, much is the same

Words change, much is the same
5:11 pm
Updated: 2:58 pm. |    

The mountains we climb

The mountains we climb

Our View: Preserving part of Greenfield’s past a commendable effort

A pair of vintage field guns that have ceremoniously stood guard at the Greenfield City Building for several decades were recently repaired and refurb...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Our View: Online checkbook program good for government transparency

The online checkbook program initiated in 2014 by Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel is an excellent example of encouraging local governments to make th...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Our View: Please consider joining Pals With A Purpose

A new mentoring program coordinated by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins and Hillsboro City Schools designed to assist high-performing but at-...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

All the cure that’s needed

All the cure that’s needed

I’m of the school of thought that the medical community chalking every single thing up to some sort of pathology, something that can and should ...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Our View: Fixing Greenfield rail spur was crucial to jobs

As we reported last week, Greenfield’s rail line, a 29-mile stretch of rail from east of the village to Midland, will continue to serve area bus...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

Maleva looks into the future

Maleva looks into the future

It had been a year since Maleva the old fortuneteller had camped at the old rest stop on Route 50 on the east side of Hillsboro, and I was excited to ...

January 2nd, 2017 updated: January 2nd, 2017. |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles