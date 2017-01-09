NEWS

7:52 pm |    

A legend of Highland Co.

A legend of Highland Co.
3:15 pm
Updated: 4:09 pm. |    

A night for sweethearts

A night for sweethearts
9:52 am |    

Schools holding Military Appreciation Night

Schools holding Military Appreciation Night
5:44 pm |    

Crime spree arrests

Crime spree arrests
4:10 pm |    

Greenfield car show dates back 50 years

Greenfield car show dates back 50 years
6:45 pm |    

Wilkin remains board president

Wilkin remains board president

Boil advisory for Oak Street

A boil advisory that was initiated Tuesday evening for a small portion of Hillsboro will remain effect until at early Friday evening, Hillsboro Water ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

State of the City address Monday

State of the City address Monday

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings will offer a State of the City address Monday night at a meeting of the Highland County Tea Party, the group announced W...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Highland man sentenced to 1 year in prison

Highland man sentenced to 1 year in prison

A Highland man has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempted intimidation, charges stemming from a June incident that landed him in the county ...

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |  

Boil advisory for Oak Street in Hillsboro

Boil advisory for Oak Street in Hillsboro

The city of Hillsboro has issued a boil advisory for the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Oak Street due to a water main Tuesday night. .neFileBlock { marg...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Take Note

Liberty Township TrusteesThe Liberty Township Trustees will hold their organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the township building ...

January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |  

SPORTS

10:20 pm |    

Hillsboro beats McClain 54-52

Hillsboro beats McClain 54-52
5:35 pm |    

McClain wrestlers host tri-match

McClain wrestlers host tri-match
10:10 pm |    

Wrestling night in Highland County

Wrestling night in Highland County
Home win for Lady Mustangs

Home win for Lady Mustangs

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs took an easy win Thursday night at home against the Ripley Lady Jays, outscoring the visitors in every quarter and fi...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Lady Astros soar to 50-23 win over Lady Indians

Lady Astros soar to 50-23 win over Lady Indians

The Hillsoro Lady Indians took a road loss Wednesday night at Lees Creek against the East Clinton Lady Astros, who took the win with a final score of ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

McClain falls to Clinton-Massie

McClain falls to Clinton-Massie

The McClain Tigers had a hard-fought game Tuesday night at home against the Clinton-Massie Falcons, battling for a 12-12 tie at the end of the first q...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Hillsboro boys take 89-52 home loss

Hillsboro boys take 89-52 home loss

It was a hard night at home for the Hillsboro Indians when the Chillicothe Cavaliers charged into the game with a 25-point gain for the first quarter,...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Green Devils jinx Lady Lions

Green Devils jinx Lady Lions

Things were looking good for the Fairfield Lady Lions at home Monday night — they were ahead by 8 points at halftime, had put up a 10-point lead...

January 9th, 2017 |  

McClain takes on Hilliard wrestlers

McClain takes on Hilliard wrestlers

The McClain Tigers wrestling team took to the mats Saturday at Hilliard Heritage Middle School in a tri-match hosted by Hilliard Darby High School, ac...

January 9th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

2:06 pm |    

Oglesby vists Lynchburg-Clay FFA

Oglesby vists Lynchburg-Clay FFA
12:02 pm |    

Roman Family Healthcare opens in Greenfield

Roman Family Healthcare opens in Greenfield
12:43 pm |    

McClain FFA 9th in national competition

McClain FFA 9th in national competition

SOACDF accepting grant applications

The Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Foundation is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the Educational Excellence Competi...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Ater wins HMS Spelling Bee

Ater wins HMS Spelling Bee

Hillsboro Middle School recently held its annual spelling bee with Hannah Ater being crowned the champion. The runner-up was Kaley Jo Myers and Ovid W...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Locals indicted in Clinton Co.

Two Highland County men were indicted on charges following a recent convening of a Clinton County grand jury.• Aaron M. Stephens, 32, of Hillsbo...

January 10th, 2017 |  

WC students providing free tax help

WC students providing free tax help

As tax season approaches a number of Wilmington College students are looking forward to assisting persons in preparing their annual tax returns.The ni...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Harsha contributes to HDH campaign

Harsha contributes to HDH campaign

Harsha Monument recently contributed to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. This campaign is an effort to raise over $1.5...

January 10th, 2017 |  

OPINION

5:09 pm
Updated: 5:14 pm. |    

A salute to the OHSAA

A salute to the OHSAA
5:02 pm |    

Our View: Elections are time for affirmation or for change

5:53 pm |    

Our View: Smart for commission to reappoint Wilkin as president

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan discount

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan discount

Do you know if you are eligible for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Discount?There are many individuals in our district who are unaware they are e...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Our View: Businesses should consider this intern program

Josh Montgomery, assistant professor of computer science, and Amy McClellan, academic service specialist at Southern State Community College, addresse...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Actors are accomplished people

Actors are accomplished people

Editor’s note: The following was sent as an email in response to a column that appeared earlier this week by Gary Abernathy headlined “Whe...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Our View: CIC, Design Review Board good tools to keep

Hillsboro City Council was right Monday to preserve both the Community Improvement Corporation (technically the Hillsboro Area Economic Development Co...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Our View: Weekend fires serve as reminder to follow safety tips

We called Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, for a story we compiled Friday about whether the co...

January 9th, 2017 |  

When actors are left unscripted

When actors are left unscripted

One wonders, at what point during Acting College are pupils taught that part of their job is to share their political opinions with the world?Sadly, m...

January 9th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles