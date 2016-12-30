Fifteen years to life
Cold, but so far no calamities
Repeal of rate hikes set Monday
AEP cancels plan to cut power Friday in Hillsboro
Entering final term, Rosenberger pledges focus on jobs
Latest Updates
- Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports - 11:40 am
- Fifteen years to life - 7:52 pm
- Cold, but so far no calamities - 4:55 pm updated: 5:06 pm.
- Hillsboro Police Department reports - 1:06 pm
- Greenfield Police Department reports - 12:46 pm
- Repeal of rate hikes set Monday - 6:14 pm
- AEP cancels plan to cut power Friday in Hillsboro - 4:50 pm updated: 6:44 pm.
- Entering final term, Rosenberger pledges focus on jobs - 10:05 am
- Artillery guns repaired - 5:14 pm updated: 5:44 pm.
- Paint joins OhioCheckbook.com - 4:52 pm
- New land bank in progress for Highland County - 4:34 pm updated: 4:37 pm.
- Updated with video: Tom Horst: Service, memories – and oh that hair! - 1:57 pm
- Community Calendar - 11:35 am updated: 12:18 pm.
- Raining $500 shots at WHS - 7:14 pm
- Almost 130 pounds of marijuana was reportedly bound for Bainbridge - 5:14 pm
- Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon set for March 29 - 4:36 pm
- Browder sworn in as acting chief of HPD - 4:09 pm
- Koogler seeks 3rd term as council president - 2:35 pm updated: 4:54 pm.
- Take Note - 2:11 pm updated: 11:43 am.
- Built with Mowrystown brick - 6:57 pm
- Highland County Fair is Sept. 2-9 - 3:45 pm
- Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports - 2:48 pm
- Hillsboro Police Department reports - 2:41 pm
- Greenfield Police Department reports - 2:36 pm updated: 3:16 pm.
- Britton, Wilkin sworn in by Greer - 2:07 pm updated: 2:21 pm.
NEWS
Paint joins OhioCheckbook.com
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Wednesday the launch of Paint Township’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.In December 2014, Mandel lau...
New land bank in progress for Highland County
Highland County Commissioners are in the process of putting together the necessary components of a land bank, a new entity which is designed to streng...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Updated with video: Tom Horst: Service, memories – and oh that hair!
Tom Horst was feted Friday as a good boss, a dependable co-worker, an honorable public servant – and someone whose perfect hair was the envy of ...
Community Calendar
TUESDAY, JAN. 10Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
Raining $500 shots at WHS
It was raining $500 shots in the Whiteoak High School gymnasium last month.In a tradition that started 11 years ago, anyone who makes a half-court sho...
Almost 130 pounds of marijuana was reportedly bound for Bainbridge
WILMINGTON —The discovery of nearly 130 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly bound for Bainbridge resulted in a California man being sentence...
SPORTS
Lady Tigers scratch Clinton-Massie
Despite a fourth-quarter comeback from the Clinton-Massie Lady Falcons, the McClain Lady Tigers took the win at home Wednesday night in a conference m...
Lady Indians fall to Chillicothe
The Hillsboro Lady Indians took another loss at home Wednesday night against the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers.A brief 2-2 tie in the first few minutes o...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Waverly beats Hillsboro 95-80
Despite taking off at a 24-24 tie in the first quarter, the Hillsboro Indians suffered a home loss Tuesday night to the Waverly High School Tigers aft...
LCHS takes third season loss
The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs took a road loss Tuesday night against the Miami Trace Panthers, driving home with a 64-43 loss and a 5-3, 3-1 record for ...
MHS wrestling takes fifth at home meet
The McClain Tigers wrestling team took fifth place at a recent invitational at McClain High School, falling under Mason, Lebanon and Jackson High Scho...
Lynchburg beats Hillsboro, now to 11-1
Three players scored in double figures and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs rolled to their fourth straight win Thursday night at cross-county rival H...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Abraham birth announcement
Priya Elizabeth Abraham, the daughter of Bridgette and Milfred Abraham of Dayton, was born Nov. 11, 2016 at 11:27 a.m. in Kettering. She weighed 7 pou...
LC collects for HOPE Emergency
The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently challenged the students of the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary and high schools in a donation drive. Students were a...
Pet of the Week
This is Mia, a 1-year-old, spayed pit/lab mix that is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. She is active and is considered a high energ...
GHS holding Sunday dinner
The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its first Sunday dinner of the year this Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Grain & Hay building in Greenfield.The ...
First New Year baby at Adena born to Hillsboro couple
Adena Health System has welcomed its first baby of the New Year, the hospital said in a press release. The infant, a boy, arrived on Jan. 1, 2017 at 9...
OPINION
Our View: Preserving part of Greenfield’s past a commendable effort
A pair of vintage field guns that have ceremoniously stood guard at the Greenfield City Building for several decades were recently repaired and refurb...
Our View: Online checkbook program good for government transparency
The online checkbook program initiated in 2014 by Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel is an excellent example of encouraging local governments to make th...
Our View: Please consider joining Pals With A Purpose
A new mentoring program coordinated by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins and Hillsboro City Schools designed to assist high-performing but at-...
All the cure that’s needed
I’m of the school of thought that the medical community chalking every single thing up to some sort of pathology, something that can and should ...
Our View: Fixing Greenfield rail spur was crucial to jobs
As we reported last week, Greenfield’s rail line, a 29-mile stretch of rail from east of the village to Midland, will continue to serve area bus...
Maleva looks into the future
It had been a year since Maleva the old fortuneteller had camped at the old rest stop on Route 50 on the east side of Hillsboro, and I was excited to ...
January 2nd, 2017 updated: January 2nd, 2017. |