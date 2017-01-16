NEWS

Habitat happy to help

County seeking MARCS upgrade

Ohio Means Jobs helps locate skilled workers

‘God’s got a hold on him’

Appeals court denies child rapist’s appeal

Greenfield restructuring?

AG rep warns of elder abuse problems

Fighting elder abuse is a major goal of the Ohio Attorney General’s office because the exploitation of senior citizens by con artists, fraudulen...

Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Lions Club.Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.Al-Anon, noon to...

Take Note

Adena Greenfield blood driveAdena Greenfield Medical Center will hold a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Greenfield Life Squa...

So far, 10 pull petitions for Hillsboro City Council races

Eight Republicans, including four incumbents, and two Democrats have so far pulled petitions to seek election to Hillsboro City Council, and the city ...

Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of January 16th to January 22nd 2017, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 242 911 calls, a...

HDH expansion of ER moves to Phase 2

Highland District Hospital’s Emergency Department expansion and renovation project is continuing into Phase 2 as 2017 begins, hospital officials...

Pat passes on piece of pie

Trump and the war with media

Company of friends never grows old

Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle

The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...

What if Christianity was a risk?

I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...

Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?

Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...

Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis

To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...

Their View: Public officials should resist social media attacks

At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...

When Facebook takes control

My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...

FSB donates $900 to Hillsboro athletics

McClain boys take 65-44 loss

Indians fall to Clinton-Massie 69-64

McClain falls to Wheelersburg

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates brought their 13-2 record into the McClain gymnasium Monday night to challenge the Lady Tigers of Greenfield. The Lady T...

Lady Mustangs beat Fayetteville

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs made the short drive to Fayetteville-Perry High School Monday night for a conference matchup against the Fayetteville...

McClain wrestlers split even Saturday

The McClain Tigers wrestling team improved their season record to 9-11 at a tri-match Saturday morning hosted by Little Miami High School, according t...

Hillsboro, McClain hit the road

The Hillsboro Indians took a close win in Lees Creek Friday night, taking down the East Clinton Astros 57-55 in South Central Ohio League action.Ethan...

Fairfield Lions slay Dragons 71-53

The Fairfield Lions sent the West Union Dragons packing Friday night at home after snatching the lead in the first quarter and holding it for the rest...

43-point win for LC

Aggressive defense and a proficient offense led the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs to a 58-15 win over the Clinton-Massie Lady Falcons Thursday night in a no...

Pet of the Week

Hopf new Merchants Bank CFO

Weastec goes 100 percent LED

Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Listed below at the Rainsboro Elementary honor roll and perfenct attendance lists for the second nine-week grading period of the 2016-17 school year:A...

Oglesby wins Tagged for Greatness Scholarship

Oglesby wins Tagged for Greatness Scholarship

Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, was awarded one of four $1,000 Tagged for Greatness Scholarships on Jan. 21 at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation l...

McClain’s Schumacher signs with Texas school

McClain’s Schumacher signs with Texas school

Madison Schumacher of the McClain FFA chapter signed with Blinn College on Jan. 18. Schumacher will be attending Blinn on a scholarship to judge lives...

Wilmington College honor roll

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.To be eligible for the dean’s list...

Paint Creek offers free CPR training

Have you ever witnessed someone collapse and felt helpless as other bystanders, family members, or first responders show up and initiate CPR?The Paint...

