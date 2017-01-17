Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest
Leaders look ahead in ‘Highland County Tomorrow’ special section
Another Hillsboro council hopeful; 5 file petitions
Expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy
Peterson: Focus is jobs; Trump-Kasich ill will won’t hurt Ohio
NEWS
Farm Bureau kick off event at YMCA
The Highland County Farm Bureau is kicking off a membership campaign next month by holding a meeting, and not only are current members encouraged to a...
Peterson: Focus is jobs; Trump-Kasich ill will won’t hurt Ohio
State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-17th Dist.) said this week he was honored to be elected unanimously by his Ohio state senate colleagues as president pro te...
Community Calendar
FRIDAY, JAN. 27AmVets Post 61 Bingo, 11541 North Shore Dr., doors open at 5:30 p.m., under new management.Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro B...
January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |
Habitat happy to help
Until a caseworker learned of their plight, Shane Riley was using car ramps to get his wheelchair-bound mother in and out of their Hillsboro home. But...
County seeking MARCS upgrade
Local emergency service agencies are trying again to secure a grant that would allow for the purchase of MARCS radios.Highland County Commission Presi...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
OPINION
Trump and the war with media
It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...
January 23rd, 2017 updated: January 23rd, 2017. |
Company of friends never grows old
Adventure on the high seas, a hand stuck inside a pop machine, seven-plus hours at the Indy 500 with tornadoes nearby, an attack of ground hornets whi...
Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle
The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...
What if Christianity was a risk?
I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...
January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |
Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?
Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...
Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis
To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...
SPORTS
Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern
The lead changed seven times in the third quarter alone, and was tied three times, but despite a hard-fought game from the Lady Mustangs in front of a...
Wednesday win for Lady Tigers
The McClain Lady Tigers were up to the challenge on yet another warm January night as they came calling at the home of the East Clinton Lady Astros We...
FSB donates $900 to Hillsboro athletics
First State Bank recently donated $900 to the Hillsboro High School Athletic Program for the winter sports season.Andrea White, Brandon Mitchell and C...
McClain boys take 65-44 loss
The McClain Tigers played host Tuesday night to Greenfield native and current Chillicothe head coach Eric Huffer as he brought his high-flying Cavalie...
Indians fall to Clinton-Massie 69-64
Despite cutting Clinton-Massie’s lead to as little as 3 points in the fourth quarter, the Hillsboro Indians just couldn’t stall the Falcon...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |
McClain falls to Wheelersburg
The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates brought their 13-2 record into the McClain gymnasium Monday night to challenge the Lady Tigers of Greenfield. The Lady T...
LIFE
G3 honors Concerned Veterans of Greenfield
Members of Greening Greater Greenfield (G3) presented the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield with their Go-Getter for the Better Award on Thursday night...
Fort Ancient unveils 2017 lecture series
Fort Ancient, a National Historic Landmark, plans a banner year with fascinating lectures featuring a series of very unique topics. The presentations ...
NCB donates to Hope House
NCB recently donated $1,500 to the Hope House Christian Counseling Center, which opened its doors in February 2016. Its mission is to provide hope to ...
Hillsboro FFA holds first meeting of year
On Jan. 19 the Hillsboro FFA held its first meeting of the new year. During the meeting members were reminded of upcoming events such as the 20th annu...
Blues, Brews and Stews donation
Bill Ebright (second from right) of The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home in Greenfield presents a check to members of Greening Greater Greenfield (G3) fo...
L-C Elementary Honor Roll
the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Honor Roll list for the second nine-week grading period of the 2016-17 school year appears below:3rd-Mr. MeddockAvery Bl...