Tom Horst: Service, memories – and oh that hair!

Take Note

Spencer at Freewill BaptistKevin Spencer will be singing at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.Hillsboro VFW fish fryHi...

December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |

Mount featured by OHSAA

Editor’s Note – Longtime Lynchburg-Clay scorebook keeper and bus driver Jesse Mount was featured in the most recent issue of OHSAA Magazin...

December 28th, 2016 |

Horst bids farewell

Tom Horst sat in on his last meeting as a Highland County Commissioner on Wednesday as the former sheriff prepares to retire at the end of the year af...

December 28th, 2016 |

Former Sabina police officer going to prison

WILMINGTON — A former Sabina police officer received a nine-month prison term Tuesday for theft in office and, in a separate case, for grand the...

December 28th, 2016 |

Take Note

HDH Board meetingsThe Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2017 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, in the boa...

December 28th, 2016 |

Noah’s Ark of Highland Co.

Editor’s Note: This is another in a continuing series of stories authored by Robert Kroeger, who has painted 23 barns in Highland County, most o...

December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |