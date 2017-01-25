Ohio flu cases spiking
Ohio, including Hillsboro, endpoint for refugees from countries now targeted by exec order
Board OKs all candidates for Hillsboro offices
Rascal Unit to the rescue
Hillsboro mayor tells Fayette chamber ‘a way back to prosperity’
NEWS
Lake project gets approval for budget, plan
The budget and implementation plan for the Rocky Fork Lake Area Safety and Advancement Project (RFL-ASAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of ...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Free monthly meals coming to Leesburg
Mary Bailey says a passage in the Bible instructing God’s servant to “feed my children” has been stuck in her head for so long that ...
Candidates step up for city elections
All four Hillsboro City Council ward races will include both Republican and Democratic party candidates, while three Republicans and one Democrat are ...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
‘It’s due to opiate epidemic’
There are currently 103 children in the Highland County foster care system, and 27 children in permanent custody of Highland County Children’s S...
Yost gives Hillsboro good scores for finances
Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost – who last year expressed confidence that a jury would find Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings guilty of various felony ...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Alkermes to add 90 Wilmington jobs
WILMINGTON — Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company with a facility in Wimington, has been approved for a new project through the Ohio Tax...
OPINION
‘Well, I am not your mother’
“Pat, please pick up your socks,” my wife reminded me the other evening as I prepared for bed.“My mom always picked up my socks when...
Politics: Actors, ‘lies’ & candidates
A little of this and that today…Farewell, good luckAngela Shepherd, a reporter with us for nearly five years, is leaving to follow an opportunit...
I am turning the page
As I am leaving The Times-Gazette this seems the time for some eloquence, some waxing poetic, some profound thoughts. I just want to be able to descri...
Overcome evil with good
I was in a store waiting for service last Friday when I heard a thought-provoking exchange between an employee and another customer. The TV was tuned ...
Pat passes on piece of pie
Don Reid of the Statler Brothers recently wrote an article on Facebook about a game he and his family played at their Thanksgiving table this year. Do...
Trump and the war with media
It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...
January 23rd, 2017 updated: January 23rd, 2017. |
SPORTS
McClain girls take 1-point loss
The Miami Trace Lady Panthers held on to a share of first place in the South Central Ohio League Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a 48-47 home win over the McC...
Hillsboro, McClain wrestlers face off
After being postponed once, the Hillsboro, McClain, and Paint Valley wrestling tri-match came to fruition on the second attempt Wednesday night at McC...
Indians lose to Fairfield in rival game
The Hillsboro Indians made the short trip up to Leesburg Wednesday night for a cross-county rivalry game against the Fairfield Lions. Both teams knew ...
Newkirk signs with Bluffton
Fairfield High School senior Abby Newkirk has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Bluffton University. Newkirk is shown with her father, Josh ...
Fairfield takes Whiteoak 63-44
The Fairfield Lions had already taken a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and had no plans to let it slip Tuesday night at home against c...
Rowe signs with Indiana Tech
McClain High School senior Molly Rowe has signed a letter of intent to join the Indiana Tech Warriors women’s soccer program.Rowe will join as a...
LIFE
AEP donates to HDH campaign
Hillsboro American Electric Power (AEP) employees, through their promise initiative of giving back to the community, recently donated to the Highland ...
Five named to ECOT honor roll
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT), Ohio’s largest charter school, announced today that five Highland County students were named to the...
Shaffer honored for election efforts
Highland County poll worker and part-time election board clerk Nancy Shaffer, left, was one of just four precinct workers around Ohio recently honored...
SSCC Respiratory Care celebrates graduation
Southern State Community College’s 10th graduating class in the respiratory care program was honored during a recent ceremony on the collegeR...
Fairfield honor roll, attendance
The Fairfield Local Schools honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year are listed below:KindergartenPer...