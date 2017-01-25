Ohio, including Hillsboro, endpoint for refugees from countries now targeted by exec order

Lake project gets approval for budget, plan

The budget and implementation plan for the Rocky Fork Lake Area Safety and Advancement Project (RFL-ASAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of ...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |

Free monthly meals coming to Leesburg

Mary Bailey says a passage in the Bible instructing God’s servant to “feed my children” has been stuck in her head for so long that ...

February 1st, 2017 |

Candidates step up for city elections

All four Hillsboro City Council ward races will include both Republican and Democratic party candidates, while three Republicans and one Democrat are ...

February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |

‘It’s due to opiate epidemic’

There are currently 103 children in the Highland County foster care system, and 27 children in permanent custody of Highland County Children’s S...

February 1st, 2017 |

Yost gives Hillsboro good scores for finances

Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost – who last year expressed confidence that a jury would find Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings guilty of various felony ...

February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |

Alkermes to add 90 Wilmington jobs

WILMINGTON — Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company with a facility in Wimington, has been approved for a new project through the Ohio Tax...

February 1st, 2017 |