Ohio flu cases spiking

5 sentenced in court hearings this week

Ohio, including Hillsboro, endpoint for refugees from countries now targeted by exec order

Concerned Vets of Greenfield marks 20 years

Board OKs all candidates for Hillsboro offices

Rascal Unit to the rescue

Lake project gets approval for budget, plan

Lake project gets approval for budget, plan

The budget and implementation plan for the Rocky Fork Lake Area Safety and Advancement Project (RFL-ASAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of ...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |  

Free monthly meals coming to Leesburg

Mary Bailey says a passage in the Bible instructing God’s servant to “feed my children” has been stuck in her head for so long that ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Candidates step up for city elections

All four Hillsboro City Council ward races will include both Republican and Democratic party candidates, while three Republicans and one Democrat are ...

February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |  

‘It’s due to opiate epidemic’

There are currently 103 children in the Highland County foster care system, and 27 children in permanent custody of Highland County Children’s S...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Yost gives Hillsboro good scores for finances

Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost – who last year expressed confidence that a jury would find Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings guilty of various felony ...

February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |  

Alkermes to add 90 Wilmington jobs

WILMINGTON — Alkermes, a global biopharmaceutical company with a facility in Wimington, has been approved for a new project through the Ohio Tax...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Don’t ask me to clean up the mess

Wenstrup: Compassion, security, national identity

Our View: Congrats to GOP, Dems for fielding city candidates

‘Well, I am not your mother’

“Pat, please pick up your socks,” my wife reminded me the other evening as I prepared for bed.“My mom always picked up my socks when...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Politics: Actors, ‘lies’ & candidates

A little of this and that today…Farewell, good luckAngela Shepherd, a reporter with us for nearly five years, is leaving to follow an opportunit...

January 30th, 2017 |  

I am turning the page

As I am leaving The Times-Gazette this seems the time for some eloquence, some waxing poetic, some profound thoughts. I just want to be able to descri...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Overcome evil with good

I was in a store waiting for service last Friday when I heard a thought-provoking exchange between an employee and another customer. The TV was tuned ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Pat passes on piece of pie

Don Reid of the Statler Brothers recently wrote an article on Facebook about a game he and his family played at their Thanksgiving table this year. Do...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Trump and the war with media

It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...

January 23rd, 2017 updated: January 23rd, 2017. |  

McClain hosts SCOL swim championships

Fairfield folds to Lady Mustangs

Hillsboro bowling improves record

McClain girls take 1-point loss

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers held on to a share of first place in the South Central Ohio League Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a 48-47 home win over the McC...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Hillsboro, McClain wrestlers face off

After being postponed once, the Hillsboro, McClain, and Paint Valley wrestling tri-match came to fruition on the second attempt Wednesday night at McC...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Indians lose to Fairfield in rival game

The Hillsboro Indians made the short trip up to Leesburg Wednesday night for a cross-county rivalry game against the Fairfield Lions. Both teams knew ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Newkirk signs with Bluffton

Fairfield High School senior Abby Newkirk has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Bluffton University. Newkirk is shown with her father, Josh ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Fairfield takes Whiteoak 63-44

The Fairfield Lions had already taken a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and had no plans to let it slip Tuesday night at home against c...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Rowe signs with Indiana Tech

McClain High School senior Molly Rowe has signed a letter of intent to join the Indiana Tech Warriors women’s soccer program.Rowe will join as a...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Right to Read at Hillsboro Elementary

AEP donates to HDH campaign

An unusual amaryllis

AEP donates to HDH campaign

Hillsboro American Electric Power (AEP) employees, through their promise initiative of giving back to the community, recently donated to the Highland ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Five named to ECOT honor roll

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT), Ohio’s largest charter school, announced today that five Highland County students were named to the...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Shaffer honored for election efforts

Shaffer honored for election efforts

Highland County poll worker and part-time election board clerk Nancy Shaffer, left, was one of just four precinct workers around Ohio recently honored...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

SSCC Respiratory Care celebrates graduation

SSCC Respiratory Care celebrates graduation

Southern State Community College’s 10th graduating class in the respiratory care program was honored during a recent ceremony on the collegeR...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Fairfield honor roll, attendance

The Fairfield Local Schools honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year are listed below:KindergartenPer...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

