NEWS

7:10 pm |    

Drug charges land two in prison

Drug charges land two in prison
7:03 pm |    

Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest

Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest
3:43 pm |    

Leaders look ahead in ‘Highland County Tomorrow’ special section

Leaders look ahead in ‘Highland County Tomorrow’ special section
2:52 pm |    

Another Hillsboro council hopeful; 5 file petitions

Another Hillsboro council hopeful; 5 file petitions
7:57 pm |    

Expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy

Expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy
7:26 pm |    

108 years and counting

108 years and counting
Farm Bureau kick off event at YMCA

Farm Bureau kick off event at YMCA

The Highland County Farm Bureau is kicking off a membership campaign next month by holding a meeting, and not only are current members encouraged to a...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Peterson: Focus is jobs; Trump-Kasich ill will won’t hurt Ohio

Peterson: Focus is jobs; Trump-Kasich ill will won’t hurt Ohio

State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-17th Dist.) said this week he was honored to be elected unanimously by his Ohio state senate colleagues as president pro te...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JAN. 27AmVets Post 61 Bingo, 11541 North Shore Dr., doors open at 5:30 p.m., under new management.Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro B...

January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |  

Habitat happy to help

Habitat happy to help

Until a caseworker learned of their plight, Shane Riley was using car ramps to get his wheelchair-bound mother in and out of their Hillsboro home. But...

January 25th, 2017 |  

County seeking MARCS upgrade

County seeking MARCS upgrade

Local emergency service agencies are trying again to secure a grant that would allow for the purchase of MARCS radios.Highland County Commission Presi...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

OPINION

4:27 pm |    

I am turning the page

I am turning the page
6:09 pm |    

Overcome evil with good

Overcome evil with good
6:05 pm |    

Pat passes on piece of pie

Pat passes on piece of pie
Trump and the war with media

Trump and the war with media

It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...

January 23rd, 2017 updated: January 23rd, 2017. |  

Company of friends never grows old

Company of friends never grows old

Adventure on the high seas, a hand stuck inside a pop machine, seven-plus hours at the Indy 500 with tornadoes nearby, an attack of ground hornets whi...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle

The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...

January 20th, 2017 |  

What if Christianity was a risk?

What if Christianity was a risk?

I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...

January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |  

Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?

Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis

To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...

January 17th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:25 pm
Updated: 10:33 pm. |    

Miami Trace beats Hillsboro 69-56

Miami Trace beats Hillsboro 69-56
5:18 pm
Updated: 5:19 pm. |    

Greg Wilkin tournament held recently

Greg Wilkin tournament held recently
5:08 pm |    

McClain wrestlers fall to Goshen

McClain wrestlers fall to Goshen
Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern

Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern

The lead changed seven times in the third quarter alone, and was tied three times, but despite a hard-fought game from the Lady Mustangs in front of a...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Wednesday win for Lady Tigers

Wednesday win for Lady Tigers

The McClain Lady Tigers were up to the challenge on yet another warm January night as they came calling at the home of the East Clinton Lady Astros We...

January 26th, 2017 |  

FSB donates $900 to Hillsboro athletics

FSB donates $900 to Hillsboro athletics

First State Bank recently donated $900 to the Hillsboro High School Athletic Program for the winter sports season.Andrea White, Brandon Mitchell and C...

January 25th, 2017 |  

McClain boys take 65-44 loss

McClain boys take 65-44 loss

The McClain Tigers played host Tuesday night to Greenfield native and current Chillicothe head coach Eric Huffer as he brought his high-flying Cavalie...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Indians fall to Clinton-Massie 69-64

Indians fall to Clinton-Massie 69-64

Despite cutting Clinton-Massie’s lead to as little as 3 points in the fourth quarter, the Hillsboro Indians just couldn’t stall the Falcon...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

McClain falls to Wheelersburg

McClain falls to Wheelersburg

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates brought their 13-2 record into the McClain gymnasium Monday night to challenge the Lady Tigers of Greenfield. The Lady T...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

2:19 pm |    

Dukes helps HDH Foundation

Dukes helps HDH Foundation
2:13 pm |    

Buy Local Foods Seminar

Buy Local Foods Seminar
2:05 pm |    

Community leaders needed for AAA7 programs

Community leaders needed for AAA7 programs
G3 honors Concerned Veterans of Greenfield

G3 honors Concerned Veterans of Greenfield

Members of Greening Greater Greenfield (G3) presented the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield with their Go-Getter for the Better Award on Thursday night...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Fort Ancient unveils 2017 lecture series

Fort Ancient, a National Historic Landmark, plans a banner year with fascinating lectures featuring a series of very unique topics. The presentations ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

NCB donates to Hope House

NCB donates to Hope House

NCB recently donated $1,500 to the Hope House Christian Counseling Center, which opened its doors in February 2016. Its mission is to provide hope to ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Hillsboro FFA holds first meeting of year

Hillsboro FFA holds first meeting of year

On Jan. 19 the Hillsboro FFA held its first meeting of the new year. During the meeting members were reminded of upcoming events such as the 20th annu...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Blues, Brews and Stews donation

Blues, Brews and Stews donation

Bill Ebright (second from right) of The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home in Greenfield presents a check to members of Greening Greater Greenfield (G3) fo...

January 26th, 2017 |  

L-C Elementary Honor Roll

the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Honor Roll list for the second nine-week grading period of the 2016-17 school year appears below:3rd-Mr. MeddockAvery Bl...

January 25th, 2017 |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles