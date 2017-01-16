Habitat happy to help
County seeking MARCS upgrade
‘God’s got a hold on him’
Appeals court denies child rapist’s appeal
AG rep warns of elder abuse problems
Latest Updates
- Habitat happy to help - 8:22 pm
- County seeking MARCS upgrade - 4:52 pm updated: 7:35 pm.
- Ohio Means Jobs helps locate skilled workers - 4:41 pm
- Community Calendar - 2:31 pm
- Take Note - 2:31 pm
- ‘God’s got a hold on him’ - 8:19 pm updated: 8:55 pm.
- Appeals court denies child rapist’s appeal - 6:35 pm updated: 7:41 pm.
- Greenfield restructuring? - 6:24 pm
- Officers search for crash suspect - 5:06 pm
- AG rep warns of elder abuse problems - 2:31 pm
- Community Calendar - 12:45 pm
- Take Note - 12:44 pm updated: 1:31 pm.
- So far, 10 pull petitions for Hillsboro City Council races - 3:30 pm
- Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports - 3:07 pm
- HDH expansion of ER moves to Phase 2 - 1:09 pm
- Take Note - 12:13 pm updated: 4:48 pm.
- Community Calendar - 12:03 pm
- Hillsboro Police Department reports - 11:52 am
- Greenfield Police Department reports - 11:34 am
- Inauguration ‘incredible’ for Leesburg SSCC student - 11:15 am
- ADAMH levy back on primary ballot - 6:52 pm
- Local party leaders react to Trump inauguration - 5:59 pm updated: 6:06 pm.
- 6 years for man on drug charges - 5:19 pm
- Victim of SR 247 pedestrian fatality identified - 1:47 pm
- Hillsboro Police Department reports - 12:12 pm
NEWS
AG rep warns of elder abuse problems
Fighting elder abuse is a major goal of the Ohio Attorney General’s office because the exploitation of senior citizens by con artists, fraudulen...
Community Calendar
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Lions Club.Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.Al-Anon, noon to...
Take Note
Adena Greenfield blood driveAdena Greenfield Medical Center will hold a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Greenfield Life Squa...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |
So far, 10 pull petitions for Hillsboro City Council races
Eight Republicans, including four incumbents, and two Democrats have so far pulled petitions to seek election to Hillsboro City Council, and the city ...
Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports
Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of January 16th to January 22nd 2017, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 242 911 calls, a...
HDH expansion of ER moves to Phase 2
Highland District Hospital’s Emergency Department expansion and renovation project is continuing into Phase 2 as 2017 begins, hospital officials...
OPINION
Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle
The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...
What if Christianity was a risk?
I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...
January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |
Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?
Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...
Letter to the Editor: Politically, Cash was better than Elvis
To The Editor:My own recent thoughts on your Meryl Streep and Elvis oped.Are you sure you didn’t make a mistake in your wording? Why didn’...
Their View: Public officials should resist social media attacks
At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...
When Facebook takes control
My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
SPORTS
McClain falls to Wheelersburg
The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates brought their 13-2 record into the McClain gymnasium Monday night to challenge the Lady Tigers of Greenfield. The Lady T...
Lady Mustangs beat Fayetteville
The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs made the short drive to Fayetteville-Perry High School Monday night for a conference matchup against the Fayetteville...
McClain wrestlers split even Saturday
The McClain Tigers wrestling team improved their season record to 9-11 at a tri-match Saturday morning hosted by Little Miami High School, according t...
Hillsboro, McClain hit the road
The Hillsboro Indians took a close win in Lees Creek Friday night, taking down the East Clinton Astros 57-55 in South Central Ohio League action.Ethan...
Fairfield Lions slay Dragons 71-53
The Fairfield Lions sent the West Union Dragons packing Friday night at home after snatching the lead in the first quarter and holding it for the rest...
43-point win for LC
Aggressive defense and a proficient offense led the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs to a 58-15 win over the Clinton-Massie Lady Falcons Thursday night in a no...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Rainsboro honor roll, attendance
Listed below at the Rainsboro Elementary honor roll and perfenct attendance lists for the second nine-week grading period of the 2016-17 school year:A...
Oglesby wins Tagged for Greatness Scholarship
Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, was awarded one of four $1,000 Tagged for Greatness Scholarships on Jan. 21 at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation l...
McClain’s Schumacher signs with Texas school
Madison Schumacher of the McClain FFA chapter signed with Blinn College on Jan. 18. Schumacher will be attending Blinn on a scholarship to judge lives...
Wilmington College honor roll
Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.To be eligible for the dean’s list...
Paint Creek offers free CPR training
Have you ever witnessed someone collapse and felt helpless as other bystanders, family members, or first responders show up and initiate CPR?The Paint...