Vietnam veteran selected as a Hometown Hero

Hoping for the best…

Farber touts APEG’s effectiveness

2nd Update: Reports: Amazon choosing Kentucky over Wilmington

Health officials developing plan for community

‘We have a twin connection’

Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:Jan. 24INCIDENTOn Jan. 24 at 12:38 p.m., the Hillsboro Police Department Dispat...

Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:Jan. 25ARRESTS/CITATIONSGerrad Mick, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for public i...

Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of January 23-29 the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 238 911 calls, answered dispatched 11...

Civil service rules prohibit Kay Barrera from seeking council seat

Kay Barrera, a Republican who had pulled petitions to run for Hillsboro City Council from Ward 3, said Monday she found out she is not eligible to run...

Drug charges land two in prison

Two people were sentenced to prison terms Friday after pleading guilty to drug charges in Highland County Common Pleas Court.Robert Wayne Preston III,...

Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest

Hosted by a pair of neighboring businesses, the fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest returns to downtown Greenfield on the last Saturday in ...

Politics: Actors, ‘lies’ & candidates

I am turning the page

Overcome evil with good

Pat passes on piece of pie

Don Reid of the Statler Brothers recently wrote an article on Facebook about a game he and his family played at their Thanksgiving table this year. Do...

Trump and the war with media

It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...

Company of friends never grows old

Adventure on the high seas, a hand stuck inside a pop machine, seven-plus hours at the Indy 500 with tornadoes nearby, an attack of ground hornets whi...

Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle

The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...

What if Christianity was a risk?

I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...

Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?

Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...

Fairfield takes Whiteoak 63-44

Lady Lions beat Whiteoak 59-30

Lynchburg-Clay beats McClain

Stroop signs with Geneva

Lynchburg-Clay senior AJ Stroop has been recruited to play college basketball for Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. Stroop has signed a letter of in...

Miami Trace beats Hillsboro 69-56

The Miami Trace boys came to Hillsboro knowing they were going into a tough game — historically, Hillsboro High School has been a tough play ven...

Greg Wilkin tournament held recently

Lynchburg-Clay FFA members hosted the annual Greg Wilkin Alumni Basketball Tournament Dec. 26-27, 2016.The tournament remembers Greg Wilkin, a young m...

McClain wrestlers fall to Goshen

The McClain Tigers wrestling team will have to wait another year for the chance to win their first State Duals match, according to McClain wrestling c...

Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern

The lead changed seven times in the third quarter alone, and was tied three times, but despite a hard-fought game from the Lady Mustangs in front of a...

Pet of the Week

LC FFA members attend leadership conferences

Sparkeses will celebrate 50 years

SSCC has new GED site

Southern State Community College has announced the opening of a new GED preparation site in Manchester. In February, the college’s Adult Opportu...

Robbins honored by Church Women United

Debbie Robbins was honored at the Church Women United’s 2016 Human Rights Celebration on Jan. 28 at the Union Church of Christ. She was presente...

Reveals celebrate 50 years

Floyd and Norma (Davidson) Reveal of Williamsburg will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2017. The couple was married Feb. 14,...

Submitted story

Elder Financial Exploitation is a crime that has been called the Crime of the 21st Century. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and its regiona...

LC FFA attends Ag Reality event

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA junior and senior members recently attended an Ag Reality workshop held at the Patriot Center on the Southern State Community C...

