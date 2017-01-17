Vietnam veteran selected as a Hometown Hero
Hillsboro Police Department reports
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:Jan. 24INCIDENTOn Jan. 24 at 12:38 p.m., the Hillsboro Police Department Dispat...
Greenfield Police Department reports
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:Jan. 25ARRESTS/CITATIONSGerrad Mick, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for public i...
Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports
Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of January 23-29 the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 238 911 calls, answered dispatched 11...
Civil service rules prohibit Kay Barrera from seeking council seat
Kay Barrera, a Republican who had pulled petitions to run for Hillsboro City Council from Ward 3, said Monday she found out she is not eligible to run...
Drug charges land two in prison
Two people were sentenced to prison terms Friday after pleading guilty to drug charges in Highland County Common Pleas Court.Robert Wayne Preston III,...
Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest
Hosted by a pair of neighboring businesses, the fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest returns to downtown Greenfield on the last Saturday in ...
Pat passes on piece of pie
Don Reid of the Statler Brothers recently wrote an article on Facebook about a game he and his family played at their Thanksgiving table this year. Do...
Trump and the war with media
It’s still difficult to comprehend that Donald Trump is president of the United States of America.Yes, I’m happy about it. And it’s ...
Company of friends never grows old
Adventure on the high seas, a hand stuck inside a pop machine, seven-plus hours at the Indy 500 with tornadoes nearby, an attack of ground hornets whi...
Our View: Trump might have skills to reach across the aisle
The inauguration of a new United States president is a time – however briefly it might last – for a nation to come together to celebrate t...
What if Christianity was a risk?
I snapped awake to the sound of the bus door opening, and a cacophony of shouts flooded my way through the sweltering heat.I had only just managed to ...
Our View: Why is a former city employee still being paid?
Hillsboro city officials need to be more forthcoming about the reason that a former at-will city employee continues to be paid.Through a public record...
Stroop signs with Geneva
Lynchburg-Clay senior AJ Stroop has been recruited to play college basketball for Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. Stroop has signed a letter of in...
Miami Trace beats Hillsboro 69-56
The Miami Trace boys came to Hillsboro knowing they were going into a tough game — historically, Hillsboro High School has been a tough play ven...
Greg Wilkin tournament held recently
Lynchburg-Clay FFA members hosted the annual Greg Wilkin Alumni Basketball Tournament Dec. 26-27, 2016.The tournament remembers Greg Wilkin, a young m...
McClain wrestlers fall to Goshen
The McClain Tigers wrestling team will have to wait another year for the chance to win their first State Duals match, according to McClain wrestling c...
Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern
The lead changed seven times in the third quarter alone, and was tied three times, but despite a hard-fought game from the Lady Mustangs in front of a...
SSCC has new GED site
Southern State Community College has announced the opening of a new GED preparation site in Manchester. In February, the college’s Adult Opportu...
Robbins honored by Church Women United
Debbie Robbins was honored at the Church Women United’s 2016 Human Rights Celebration on Jan. 28 at the Union Church of Christ. She was presente...
Reveals celebrate 50 years
Floyd and Norma (Davidson) Reveal of Williamsburg will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2017. The couple was married Feb. 14,...
Submitted story
Elder Financial Exploitation is a crime that has been called the Crime of the 21st Century. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and its regiona...
LC FFA attends Ag Reality event
The Lynchburg-Clay FFA junior and senior members recently attended an Ag Reality workshop held at the Patriot Center on the Southern State Community C...