What Luminaria means to me

Editor’s note: The king, queen, prince and princess of the Leesburg Luminary, which was held Dec. 11, submitted their winning essays on what Luminaria means to them.

King – Caleb Vidourek

Hey, have you ever heard of Luminary? Ok, you might know what Luminary is, but let’s see what you know about Leesburg Ohio Luminary. Leesburg’s luminary is a good time to join to together it is also a time for us to learn what Luminary truly means. It’s also especially good for our taste buds.

On Luminary night, I could almost guarantee that your senses will be going crazy! The smell of chocolate clears your mind. The tasteof sweets drown you in joy. You can hear the wind whistling, telling you Christmas is here. Do you think that sounds like fun?

No two people have the same meaning for Luminary. To me Luminary helps me remember that we are lucky to have what we have. It reminds me of a Greek myth called “Pandora’s box”. The moral of that myth is, “With all of the bad things in the world, we still have hope.” I think that the moral of that myth and Luminary have the same meaning. That is what Luminary means to me.

Luminary is a fun time for everyone, and these are some reasons why I think that you might like it. Luminary is a night where you are free to express yourself, no matter what anyone else says. On that night when we join together as a community, the world is rid of anger, fear, and sadness. That’s why I think you would like Luminary.

Hopefully, now you know some more about Luminary in Leesburg Ohio. Maybe next time you see a luminary bag you will realize that no matter what happens there is still hope.

Queen — Macy Keeton

What is Luminary Sunday? If you only know it for just lights, you’re not even close! Luminary Sunday means showing hope, smelling amazing smells and tasting all the goodies there! Luminary Sunday is something for the whole family!

Luminary shows hope for families that have never had hope before. The Lions Club shows light in a world so dark. The Lions Club does good deeds by helping out the blind, sick, handicapped, injured, and so much more!

The sights you’ll see at luminary are stunning. Some of the things you’ll see are, of course, the bags with beautiful candle light inside, and children with Santa; but best of all are the smiles you see on everyone’s faces, no matter how old!

Best of all is obviously the smells of and tastes. Outside, you’ll smell the crisp cold air, but inside, there’s warm hot cocoa. There’s also the sweet smelling and tasting cookies all around.

But what about the bags? What you do with the bags is fill the bottom with sand and place a candle on the sand. Also there’s a competition for whoever wants to take the bags and decorate your home, or maybe a friend’s home. Whoever wins gets a special prize.

Hopefully now you see how Luminary brings hope, how there’s many beautiful sights and smells, and how all in all it shows love.

What will you do someday to bring hope and happiness to your community or maybe even our world?

Prince – Christopher Pardue

Crackle, the loud sound of a candle burning fills my ears.

Today I will tell you about the history of the Luminary. The Leesburg Lions Club has been around for 76 years. It started the luminary in 1991 and it is still going on this day. The Lions Club mission is to help people in need of eye glasses.

The items you need for your Luminary are a bag with some sand and a candle, or you can purchase a kit from a Lions Club member for $8. You can decorate the bags with designs cut out or add stenciling.

My future plans are to attend every year. I want to light the Luminary candles every year. I will be spending time with family and friends.

Luminary sound tells the history. How to light the luminaries and my plan is to go every year? sSSS is the sound of the end of the candle saying come back next year and have a great time.

Princess — Mikalah Sheridan

What is Luminary Sunday? Luminary Sunday is when you get to spend time with family and friends. Luminary Sunday is a celebration of light and sight.

The Leesburg Lion’s Club started Luminary Sunday so the blind can afford glasses or have surgery so they can have the hope to see again. Every December, rural communities light up the sidewalks with beautiful luminary candles. People gather in Leesburg to see candles and to participate in exciting events.

At the Luminary Sunday event you can see beautiful candles glowing with family and friends. You can taste delicious hot chocolate or warm enjoyable cookies. You can hear kids laughing and carolers voices filling the air. When you taste the wonderful food, it is like your taste buds explode.

Luminary candles are fun to make. All you need to make a Luminary candle is a white paper bag, gritty sand and a beautiful Luminary candle.

I think Luminary Sunday has a bright future. I think more people should come to Luminary Sunday to spend time with family and friends. There are fun activities to do like hayrides or meeting Santa Claus. I hope that Leesburg Lions Club gets more activities so more little kids can enjoy Luminary Sunday.

Luminary Sunday is when you get to spend time with family and friends. Next time you walk at Luminary Sunday looking at the candles, just think there are some people who can’t even see the beautiful candles. Be happy and fortunate for what you have because some people are in worse condition than you. I will see you at Luminary Sunday.