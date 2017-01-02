First New Year baby at Adena born to Hillsboro couple

Adena Health System has welcomed its first baby of the New Year, the hospital said in a press release. The infant, a boy, arrived on Jan. 1, 2017 at 9:56 a.m. Richard Allen Garen is the son of David and Jaime Garen of Hillsboro. The newborn weighed-in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and he is 19 inches long.

“I was past my due date, so I wasn’t expecting a New Year’s baby,” explained Jaime. “We were one of the first ones here (to Adena’s Women’s & Children Center), but one of the last ones to deliver. When we arrived I was ready to go, but I guess he (Richard) wanted to change the time on us. At that point, the nurses told us we’d likely have the New Year’s baby.”

Per tradition, the New Year’s Baby was presented with a basket of baby items, gift cards and toys, donated by the Adena Women’s Board.

Richard is joined in the Garen household by a five-year old big brother, and a two-year old sister. “Congratulations to the Garen family,” Adena said in the release.

Shown is Richard Allen Garen, 2017’s first baby born Sunday morning at Adena Regional Medical Center. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_New-Year-Baby-this.jpg Shown is Richard Allen Garen, 2017’s first baby born Sunday morning at Adena Regional Medical Center.