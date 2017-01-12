Oglesby vists Lynchburg-Clay FFA

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently had the pleasure of hosting a special visit with the Ohio FFA Vice President Meredith Oglesby, a member of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter who is currently a freshmen at The Ohio State University. During the visit, the members learned how to create long-term and short-term goals. Throughout the day, the members interacted with classmates to learn more about each other and how to successfully accomplish tasks at hand. Members were able to learn about many opportunities that are available to them through the Ohio FFA Association and the National FFA Organization. Lynchburg-Clay FFA are pictured with Ohio FFA Vice President Meredith Oglesby (front row, second from left).

