Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Listed below at the Rainsboro Elementary honor roll and perfenct attendance lists for the second nine-week grading period of the 2016-17 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* denotes all A’s

Mrs. Reeves- Third Grade

Kyzer Gossman, Payton Wilson, Tia Mayfield

Mrs. Barrett- Third Grade

* Kyra Gossman, *Holly Rhoads, * Sophie Humphrey, * Leah Lovett, Ciarah Ingles, Audrey Chamblin, Blake Knisley, Eli Douglas, Kaylee Johnson, Jacob Woods

Mrs. Edwards- Fourth Grade

* Anna Barrett, * Jeremy Webb, * Katie Cook, *Hunter Simmons, * Luke Howard, *Taylor Rooks, *TD Matesic, James Brown, Jhett Watson

Mrs. Tite- Fourth Grade

* Heavenlee Newsome,* Cameron Medley Abbie Lovett, Blake Shrout, Brayden Smith, Kate Barrett, Sarah Easter, Oris Snyder, Victoria Morris, Zander Weil

Mrs. Cockrell- Fifth Grade

* Kimber Cooper, * Allie Flowers, * Kaitlyn Jett, * Reagan Wisecup, Alexis Button, Alena Hamman, Alissa Harrison, Madison Harter, Madison Jones, Harley Peabody

Mrs. Smith- Fifth Grade

* Gracie Bowers, * Luca Matesic, *Skylar Mazo, Andrew Bailey, Haylee Havens, Kami Hawkins, Dixie Johnson, Logan McCoppin, Abby Moore, Allyssa Suiter, Elana Unger

Mrs. Weaver- Fifth Grade

* Eli Bogard, * Hailee Lovely, *AnnaJo Reeves, * Christopher Houck, Nevaeh Childs, Kayleigh Cowguill, Haidee Faulconer, Haydn Faulconer, Brianna Foody, Havannah Foster, Harley Royce, Alexis West, Alex White

Perfect Attendance

Miss Goolsby-Kindergarten

Kenneth Hilderbrand

Mrs. Wagner-Kindergarten

Cayden Ingles

Mrs. Dean- 1st Grade

Gage Bowers, Leina Grace, Jenna Jenkins

Mrs. Roe-1st Grade

Etta Kiley, J.J. Pennington, Andrew Rhoads

Mrs. Flowers-2nd Grade

Tanner Seitz, Zander Stodgel, Daniel Tanner, Kyndee Williams, Remy Willis

Mrs. Priest-2nd Grade

None

Mrs. Barrett-3rd Grade

Holly Rhoads, Audrey Chamblin, Ciarah Ingles, Leah Lovett

Mrs. Reeves-3rd Grade

Kyzer Gossman

Mrs. Edwards-4th Grade

Jeremy Webb, Jhett Watson, Katie cook

Mrs. Tite-4th Grade

Abbie Lovett, Cameron Medley, Maura Roll, Oris Snyder

Mrs. Cockrell-5th Grade

Allie Flowers, Harley Peabody

Mrs. Smith-5th Grade

Kami Hawkins, Abby Moore, Hunter Woodruff

Mrs. Weaver-5th Grade

Eli Bogard, Hailee Lovely, AnnaJo Reeves, Alexis West

Submitted by Tina Charles.