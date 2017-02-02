SSCC Respiratory Care celebrates graduation

Southern State Community College’s 10th graduating class in the respiratory care program was honored during a recent ceremony on the college’s Fayette campus in Washington C.H.

Program graduates include Anna Burwinkel* of Fayetteville, Candace Cassady of Greenfield, Jessica Grooms of West Union, Charles R.C. Helton of Hillsboro, Kelsi Lindsey of New Vienna, Shana Sarbach of Georgetown, Susanna Schappacher* of Greenfield and Ashley Secrest of Chillicothe (*denotes students who graduated cum laude – with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74).

The SSCC Respiratory Care Club presented scholarships to students Mallory Conrad, Grooms, Helton, Sarbach, Schappacher and Samantha Vergamini. The Debbie Ewing Memorial Scholarship, presented by Toni and Matthew Evans, was awarded to Secrest.

Recognition was given to the following Clinical Preceptor Award Recipients: Amanda Ervin of Adena Regional Medical Center; Rylee Martin of Atrium Medical Center; Marilyn MacIntosh of Berger Hospital; Missy Clawson of Dayton Children’s Hospital; Tammy Narcisse of Dayton Children’s Hospital; Jeff Davison of Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Pam Everhart of Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Michelle Munyon of Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Amber Phillips of Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Robin Johnson of Genesis Respiratory Services; Tammy Vandale of Greene Memorial Hospital; Tracey Puckett of Highland District Hospital; Andy Amlott of Mercy Health, Clermont Hospital; Taylor Hale of Miami Valley Hospital; Issak Aden of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Carissa Beverly of Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Terri Robinson of Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Jody Steele of Riverside Methodist Hospital; Tracy Rexroad of Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and the RT Departments of Berger Hospital, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, and OSU Wexner Medical Center; as well as Clinical Instructor Award Recipients: Carie Park-Chesser of Miami Valley Hospital, and Nicholas Mullen.

To learn more about the respiratory care program at Southern State Community College, contact Chyane Collins at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 5620, email ccollins@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/respiratory-care.shtml.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

