Five Points donates to HDH campaign

Five Points Implement Co. Inc. recently donated to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. This ongoing campaign is an effort to raise over $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the current emergency department at the hospital. To date, $1,214,713 has been raised. Pictured are representatives from each organization (front row, l-r) Vicki Rhude, Pam Limes and Cathy Jones; (back row, l-r) Jeff Parry, Kevin Zimmerman, Tim Priest, Tim Koehl, Jeff Duncan and Richard Carr.

