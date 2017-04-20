Ladies Night Out at Five Points on April 28 supports 4-H

A Ladies Night Out to support Highland County 4-H is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Five Points Implement Company in Hillsboro.

The event is sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau and Five Points Implement.

The evening will feature demonstrations on gardening by the Highland County Master Gardeners Club and canning by The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, along with garden equipment maintenance by John Deere Techs.

There will be a Chinese auction featuring five themed baskets. Raffle tickets will be sold.

Vendors will include Clever Containers, Keep Collective, Lula Roe, Kreations by Kara, Mary Kay, Norwex, Origami Owl, Pampered Chef, Perfectly Posh, Rodan+Fields, Scentsy Tastefully Simple, Thirty-One, Young Living Essential Oils and Younique.

Tickets are $20 at the door, but pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $15 at Five Points Implement or First State Bank. Farm Bureau members receive a $5 discount.

“Join us for the evening while you mingle with friends, shop our local vendors, learn something new about gardening and support Highland County 4-H,” organizers said in a flyer.

http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4H-logo.jpg