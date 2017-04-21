McClain students visit Mound City

McClain High School students in Brandon Streitenberger’s world history class visited Mount City in Chillicothe on Wednesday to learn about the Hopewell Culture. Students took a guided tour and learned about the culture’s hunting and gathering techniques, customs, and general history about the mounds.

McClain High School students in Brandon Streitenberger’s world history class visited Mount City in Chillicothe on Wednesday to learn about the Hopewell Culture. Students took a guided tour and learned about the culture’s hunting and gathering techniques, customs, and general history about the mounds. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Mound-City-pic.jpg McClain High School students in Brandon Streitenberger’s world history class visited Mount City in Chillicothe on Wednesday to learn about the Hopewell Culture. Students took a guided tour and learned about the culture’s hunting and gathering techniques, customs, and general history about the mounds.