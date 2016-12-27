Orion Samuelson back for ‘Ag is Everyone’s Business’

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will present its fifth-annual “Ag is Everyone’s Business” event on March 3rd at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College.

“Back by popular demand, Orion Samuelson will return with a new Q&A style event format in which he will engage the audience in one-on-one dialogue and answer the questions that are important to our local agriculture industry,” according to a press release from the chamber.

Samuelson is well-known in agri-business for his roles on radio and television, including the “National Farm Report,” “Samuelson Sez,” the “Saturday Morning Show” on WGN Radio, and RFD-TV’s “This Week in Agri-Business.”

Broadcasting isn’t Samuelson’s only focus, however. He has served on the boards of many community and ag-related foundations and organizations, has been granted numerous awards and honors for his work in agri-business, and has authored his autobiography, “You Can’t Dream Big Enough.”

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 8:30 a.m. Tickets will go on sale February 1st for $15 and include breakfast.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact chamber offices at 937-393-1111 or email [email protected] for more information.

Chamber hosts breakfast for 5th year