Hillsboro Police Department reports

From Friday, December 30, 2016 through Sunday, January 1, 2017, the Hillsboro Police Department answered 98 calls, filed 5 offense reports, made 6 arrests, and investigated 6 accidents.

On Friday, December 30, 2016 the Hillsboro Police Department received a call of a crash on the US Bank parking lot located at 304 N. High St.

Sonja Hunt, 69 of New Vienna was attempting to back from a parking space when she failed to see a vehicle pulling into the space next to her. Rachel Shaver, 26 of Peebles, was attempting to pull into the space when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by Hunt. Both vehicles received functional damage, and no injuries were reported.

Also on Friday the department investigated a crash on N. West St. near Harry Sauner Rd. Robert Snavely, 42 of Hillsboro, was traveling south on N. West St. when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck Snavely’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The northbound vehicle then continued without stopping. Snavely’s 2006 Ford received functional damage.

On Saturday, December 31, 2016 the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a crash on the parking access to the Hillsboro Walmart, located at 540 Harry Sauner Rd. David Allard, 50 of Hillsboro, was traveling south in the turn lane to turn west onto Harry Sauner Rd. when Willo Rooker, 78 of Hillsboro, who was also traveling south, attempted to pull into the turn lane and failed to see Allard, causing functional damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.

Arrests / Citations issued:

December 30, 2016

Aaron McKenzie, 25 of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Steven Haynes, 34 of Blanchester, was arrested on a Failure to Appear Bench Warrant.

January 1, 2017

Justin Swisshelm, 35 of Hillsboro, was arrested for Domestic Violence.

Angela Haynes, 42 of Sabina, was arrested for theft.

Olivia Erwin, 37 of Hillsboro, was cited for Removal of Animal Waste.