Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of December 26th to January 1st 2017, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 338 911 calls, answered 169 requests for service, dispatched 151 fire and EMS runs, took 25 offense reports and investigated 6 traffic crashes.

At 10:40 p.m. on December 27th a citizen on North Gath Road called the sheriff’s office to report seeing a prowler walking around a neighbor’s residence. A deputy checked the area but no one was located.

A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Pleasant Road at 8:02 a.m. on December 28th to investigate a burglary. The property owner called the sheriff’s office after discovering items missing from the home. An offense report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

At 11:45 a.m. on December 29th the sheriff’s office received a report of an assault at a residence on Karnes Road. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the victim. The suspect left prior to their arrival but was located a short time later and taken into custody. Tony McFarland, 31, was charged with one count of assault and one count of aggravated menacing.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the Greenfield Police Department at 11:50 p.m. on December 29th reporting a female was at their office to file a domestic violence complaint after being assaulted by her husband on Pommert Road. Deputies met with the victim at the GPD and a statement was obtained. Scotty L. Bentley of Greenfield was arrested for one count of domestic violence.

A deputy is currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a State Route 771 residence in Fairfield Township. The owner called the sheriff’s office at 11:07 a.m. on January 1st after discovering the theft. Anyone with information about this or any other crime is encouraged to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 393-1421 or the Crime Tip Line at (937) 840-6243.