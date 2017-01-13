A night for sweethearts

If you are planning to spend a little money for Valentine’s Day, Linda Allen says she can’t think of a better deal than the 13th annual SATH Sweetheart Charity Ball.

The semiformal/formal event will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. There will be appetizers, dinner, dancing, door prizes, photos, orchestra music and snacks. Child care will also be provided.

The cost is $100 per couple and includes all the above except the child care.

“So if you’re looking for a gift for that person who is hard to buy for, or you want to treat your sweetheart to a special evening and help support SATH, give them a ticket to the charity ball,” said Allen, executive director of SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped).

The charity ball got its start, Allen said, when she was looking for another fundraiser for SATH, a non-profit organization that provides activities, programs and services for children with special needs who reside in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. SATH sponsors programs and services for children with special needs for which federal and state funding is either extremely limited or non-existent. It also puts on KAMP Dovetail each year, a five-day, four-night summer camp for children with special needs. It is held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park and serves more than 300 special needs children.

“We were thinking that some special needs kids never get to attend a prom and this was a chance for us to have a ball for some of them. It’s primarily other couples, but a few special needs kids will dress up, maybe get a date, and have a chance to do something they might not otherwise get to experience,” Allen said. “Plus, we’re always looking for ways to raise a little money for SATH by providing an event that other people might enjoy.”

The evening starts with appetizers at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and dancing is from 8-11 p.m. Each couple also receives a photo of themselves. There will be door prizes and various snacks will be available throughout the night.

For the third year in a row Different Hats Music, a popular full orchestra out of Cincinnati that also has a singer will provide the music.

Childcare is $25 per family. Volunteers from Kamp Dovetail provide the service. The kids get a meal, snacks, a movie, games and crafts. Allen said newborns, older children and special needs kids can be accommodated. Details can be worked out when reservations are made.

“And the kids are right across the hall so parents can check on them at anytime,” Allen said.

If you can’t attend the charity ball but would like to support it, Allen said SATH is still in need of table sponsors. The sponsors’ names are listed in the program and on the table they sponsor.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144. Tickets can also be purchased at www.kampdovetail.com.

“It’s a very elegant evening and night out with dinner, dancing, hor d’ouvres and desserts,” Allen said. “And, you’ll also be helping a charity and supporting SATH and kids with special needs. I can’t think of a better way to spend your Valentine’s money if you’re going to buy your sweetheart something.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or on Twitter @13gillilandj.

13th SATH Charity Ball is Feb. 11