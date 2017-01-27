Leaders look ahead in ‘Highland County Tomorrow’ special section

Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin expresses enthusiasm about Corvac Composites in Greenfield.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings touts the possibility of a new uptown hotel and establishing a redevelopment district in Hillsboro.

Southern State Community College President Kevin Boys looks forward to a new college model called Guided Pathways.

Highland District Hospital CEO Randy Lennartz is excited about the hospital’s emergency room expansion.

Sheriff Donnie Barrera is readying a new substation at Rocky Fork Lake and creating a new anonymous tip line to report suspicious activity.

They and other community leaders across Highland County look to the future in The Times-Gazette’s “Highland County Tomorrow” special section, inside Saturday’s print edition of The Times-Gazette.

From school building upgrades to a greater emphasis on technology to improvements in law enforcement, leaders from government, business, education and other walks of life share their optimism about what’s in store for 2017 and beyond.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced recently that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses forming in the Buckeye State.

“This marks the seventh consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business. The previous record was set in 2015 when 97,746 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office,” according to Husted’s office.

While new business growth is one indicator of an upward trend, other gauges include fleet additions, store expansions and facility remodelings. Find out what local leaders say is on the horizon in today’s special edition, “Highland County Tomorrow.”

http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_hc-tomorrow-jan-2017.jpg