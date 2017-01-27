Hosted by a pair of neighboring businesses, the fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest returns to downtown Greenfield on the last Saturday in February with food, drink and music to help chase away the winter doldrums.

The event benefits Greening Greater Greenfield (G3) and will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Catch 22 Sports Pub located at 250 Jefferson St. and Jerry’s Pizza located at 237 Jefferson St.

For an admission fee of $10, charged at the door, the winterfest offers those taking part a chance to taste a variety of local soups, stews and chili. Alcoholic beverages and food tasting will be available at each location.

“This is our fifth year and the festival is growing with more than 20 entries expected to participate in the cookoff,” said G3 Committee member Shari Royse-Bellar. “There will be a chance for festival goers to vote on their favorite soup, stew and chili. Bragging rights will be awarded to the winners, so we want to encourage those in attendance to taste and be ready to cast their vote.”

The event will also include blues acts The Smokin’ Mirrors and Duece ‘n a Quarter performing throughout the evening.

The Smokin’ Mirrors will be at Jerry’s Pizza.

“The band plays a mix of blues/rock/funk from the classic to the obscure. Whether a bluesy twist on a rock classic or a funky twist on a blues standard, it’s always a smokin’ hot reflection of the original. Mark Thomas, Jeff Rogers and Brett Snively collectively comprise 80 years of playing experience,” G3 said in a news release.

Deuce ‘n a Quarter will be playing at Catch 22 Sports Pub.

“The band is fronted by the strong voice and wailing harp of Brian Peters. He is backed by one of the tightest rhythm sections in mid-Ohio with Steve Perakis on bass and Andre Scott on drums,” the news release said. “Matched by the electrifying guitar of Jeffrey Allen and the smooth keys of John Sipher, their rich sound of original music and classic covers is treated like an old friend as they faithfully add to the musical expressions of their many legendary influences. Teamed with Brian’s lyrical narrations, the band fosters the acceptance and romanticism of life’s physical and emotional hardships which, after all, is what the blues is all about.”

The Blues, Brews & Stews Winterfest, sponsored by G3, Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Wright’s Lawn Care, Edgewood Manor, Gallery & Storage, and Greenfield U-Haul, will benefit G3, the local organization dedicated to improving life in and around Greenfield.

Follow the event on Facebook at Greening Greater Greenfield or at the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Founded in 2010, Greening Greater Greenfield was created as part of a project with the George Voinovich School of Ohio University called REAP (Regional Economic Adjustment Program). The mission of G3 is to maintain Greenfield as an historic community, preserving the past while moving forward in an opportunistic and innovative way; developing “green” technology to enhance business, education and recreation; creating a harmonious living environment for both residents and visitors.

Attendees sample chili entries at Catch 22 Sports Pub during last year’s Blues, Brews & Stews Winterfest in downtown Greenfield. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Brews-pic.jpg Attendees sample chili entries at Catch 22 Sports Pub during last year’s Blues, Brews & Stews Winterfest in downtown Greenfield.

Fifth annual event returns to Greenfield Feb. 25