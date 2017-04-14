Ryan Applegate new sports editor for Times-Gazette, David Wright moves to news

Greenfield resident Ryan Applegate has joined The Times-Gazette as sports editor, it was announced this week by Gary Abernathy, publisher and editor.

Applegate is a 2007 graduate of Manchester High School and studied at Full Sail University after serving as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Navy, including duty at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and Manama, Bahrain.

He was responsible for the production of 129 daily intelligence slides and summaries for the Horn of Africa area operations, and also summarized 2,576 reports and messages in which he provided analytical comments with the goal of increasing awareness for counterterrorism purposes.

Applegate is engaged to Kryste Ellis, and they have two daughters and a son expected in August.

Applegate’s love of sports has been a lifelong passion, and his familiarity with the region and the local high school sports scene will be a benefit to readers, Abernathy said.

“We welcome Ryan to our staff and look forward to him being a valuable member of our team,” said Abernathy.

Applegate can be reached at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected]

Meanwhile, David Wright, who joined the newspaper as sports editor last November, will move full-time into the news reporter position which opened following the departure of Angela Shepherd late last year to devote more time to family. Shepherd continues to serve as a special correspondent for The Times-Gazette.

Abernathy said Wright is well-suited for his new assignment. He previously served as an editorial assistant and then staff reporter for the Wilmington News Journal, covering breaking news, the courts, politics and writing feature stories on local people and events in southwest Ohio. He has also been a contributor to Salt magazine.

Abernathy said that along with assistant editor Jeff Gilliland, a former sports editor who reports on news and produces feature articles, The Times-Gazette’s newsroom will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of Highland County, augmented by regional coverage from sister publications in neighboring counties.

David Wright, left, and Ryan Applegate are pictured Friday in The Times-Gazette offices located at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Applegate-pic.jpg David Wright, left, and Ryan Applegate are pictured Friday in The Times-Gazette offices located at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro.