KAMP Dovetail in need of $24,000

Linda Allen said she hopes upcoming fundraiser events will help KAMP Dovetail manage deficits in the summer camp’s budget this year.

Allen, executive director of SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped), which sponsors the event, said the cost to run the five-day camp is roughly $60,000 – including training for volunteers, paperwork, insurance, food, rentals and other expenses – and planners have more than $20,000 to go.

“We’re also probably looking at about a $4,000 deficit in terms of what we need for sponsorships to clear registration,” she said.

In total, KAMP Dovetail is in need of about $24,000, Allen said, adding that no child will be denied entry, even if they aren’t sponsored.

Allen said she’s hopeful several upcoming fundraiser events will help pick up the difference.

The annual SATH Celebrity Golf Benefit is coming up this Monday, Allen said, and will be held at the Snow Hill Country Club on SR 73 in New Vienna. The benefit begins at 9 a.m., and winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Registration information can be found by visiting kampdovetail.com.

Allen recently announced SATH will hold its third annual KAMP Dovetail Krusade dinner June 3 at Hillsboro Elementary School.

Those in attendance will have a shot at winning a grand prize of $8,000, Allen said.

Tickets are $100 each, and only 300 will be sold, Allen said. The first and then every 10th ticket drawn will win $100; the 296th ticket will win $250; the 297th ticket will win $500; the $298th ticket will win $750; the 299th ticket will win $1,000; and the 300th ticket will win $8,000, according to Allen.

Each ticket includes a steak or chicken dinner from Ponderosa, and additional dinners may be purchased for $25, according to Allen.

Dinner will be served between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the drawing will begin at 7 p.m., Allen said, although ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

The 21st annual Walk and Roll-A-Thon will be held Saturday, April 22 at Rocky Fork State Park, Allen said. Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dovetail Activity Area, according to Allen, and in addition to walking, participants can use wheelchairs, bikes, roller blades or strollers. Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

Walkers and rollers will collect pledges from sponsors, Allen said, and prizes will be awarded to the top five individuals who collect the most pledges.

For ticketing and other information on the events, contact Allen by calling 937-366-6657, or visit kampdovetail.com.

KAMP (Kids And Motivated People) Dovetail is a volunteer run summer camp sponsored by SATH, a non-profit organization. The camp is for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties of Ohio.

According to the camp website, “Each year the camp staff selects a theme that the camp will operate under for that year. The 2016 theme was ‘KAMP Dovetail-Candy Camp.’ The 2017 theme will be ‘KAMP Dovetail-Jurassic Camp.’ The week of KAMP Dovetail starts Monday, June 19, 2017.”

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Campers and volunteers enjoy crafts under a tent during a previous KAMP Dovetail at the Rocky Fork State Park campground. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Kamp-Dovetail-pic-3.jpg Campers and volunteers enjoy crafts under a tent during a previous KAMP Dovetail at the Rocky Fork State Park campground. Times-Gazette file photo

Allen hopes golf outing, ‘Krusade’ will pick up difference