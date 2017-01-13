Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jared Hill, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Amanda Cordy, 34, of Sabina, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 1:30 p.m. the police department responded to Walmart for a shoplifter that was detained. After further investigation, Rachele Grooms, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ACCIDENTS

At 9:35 a.m. Chad Walls, 22, of Peebles, was stopped in traffic on North High Street at Fenner Avenue awaiting the traffic signal. The signal light turned green and Walls did not proceed forward immediately, but the vehicle behind his vehicle, which was operated by Michael T. Whited, 45, of Hillsboro, did proceed forward causing very minor damage to the rear bumper of the vehicle driven by Walls. No injuries were reported.

At 11:41 p.m. an unoccupied vehicle was sitting stationary at the entrance of the parking lot for United Dairy Farmers in the 200 block of North High Street. A vehicle attempted to exit the property and struck the front driver side of the unoccupied vehicle while the driver was proceeding to turn onto North High Street.

Jan. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathanuel Hudson, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested for a bench warrant which was through Adams County.

Robert Young, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a bench warrant which was through Adams County.

Melany Roades, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Jan. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michele Reynolds, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Chad Thatcher, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Dacoda Brown, 21, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for excessive smoke from exhaust.

Howard Frump, 49, of Hillsboro, was issued citations for OVI and driving under suspension.

ACCIDENT

Michelle Morton, 35, of Mason, was southbound on North High Street when a juvenile Hillsboro driver pulled onto North High Street from a private parking lot. The juvenile failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle, striking

Morton’s vehicle at an angle. Morton’s 2009 Dodge received minor damage and the 2011 Hyundai being driven by

the juvenile, received functional damage. No injuries were reported. The 15-year-old juvenile was issued a citation for failure to yield from private property.