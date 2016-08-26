Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 22

ACCIDENTS

The police department investigated an accident on North West Street at the intersection of Pea Ridge Road. Tyler Wright, 23, of Hillsboro, was attempting to turn left onto North West Street from Pea Ridge and failed to see a northbound vehicle operated by Tina Stewart, 54 also of Hillsboro. Minor damage was reported for both vehicles and no injuries were reported. Wright was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

The police department responded to an accident in the 300 block of North High Street. Joseph Biscoe Jr., 66, of Hillsboro, attempted to exit the drive through of U.S. Bank located at 304 N. High St. when he failed to see a northbound vehicle operated by Margie Thomas, 60, of Hillsboro. Paint Creek EMS was dispatched to the crash and checked out both drivers at the scene. Both vehicles received minor damage and Biscoe Jr. was cited for failure to yield when exiting private property.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Larry Roades, 75, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Cecil Bealer II, 48, of Ripley, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued out of Hillsboro Municipal Court.