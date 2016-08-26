Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wheyette Copas, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 6:48 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Lafayette Street reported someone had forced entry to their residence without permission.

Aug. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Stevens, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, failure to display license plates, fleeing and eluding, and failure to appear.