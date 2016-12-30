Lynchburg beats Hillsboro, now to 11-1

Three players scored in double figures and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs rolled to their fourth straight win Thursday night at cross-county rival Hillsboro, 65-35.

Lynchburg-Clay improved to 11-1, while Hillsboro slipped to 1-8.

Hillsboro played most of the game without two of its top three scorers – Madi Marsh, who was not dressed due an injury, and Kaley Burns, who rolled an ankle early in the game and missed the remainder of the contest.

“We missed those two, but Lynchburg is pretty good,” veteran Hillsboro coach JR Moberly said. “We did a lot of nice things, we just struggled to put the ball in the basket. And we struggled for a bit against their full court pressure.”

Moberly said Hillsboro shot about 30 percent from the field for the game.

Lynchburg led 18-8 after one quarter and stretched that lead to 34-14 by halftime. The score was 50-25 after three quarters.

Lynchburg’s McKayla Binkley led all scorers in the game with 20 points, including five three-point field goals. Lady Mustangs Peyton Scott and Hannah Binkley added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Natalie Sullivan led the Lady Indians with 10 points, including eight in the second half. Moberly said she did some nice things on the floor.

“The girls are working hard. I couldn’t fault their effort in this one,” Moberly said.

Hillsboro returns to action on Jan. 4 at Chillicothe, while Lynchburg-Clay plays next on Jan.5 at West Union.

BOX SCORE

LCHS – 18 16 16 15 – 65

HHS – 8 6 11 10 – 35

Lynchburg-Clay: Blankenship 2-0/0-4, Fittro 0(3)-0/0-3, Pinkerton 1-0/0-2, Oaks 2-0/0-4, Waits 0-2/6-2, Scott 3(3)-1/1-16, H. Binkley 4(2)-0/0-14, M. Binkley 4(5)-1/2-20, TOTALS: 14(11)-4/9-65

Hillsboro: McKenzie 2-0/0-4, Sullivan 5-0/0-10, Watson 1-0/0-2, Bobbit 1-0/0-2, Burns 2-0/0-4, Grover 0(1)-0/0-3, Hopkins 0-0/2-0, Chaney 3-0/0-6, Burns 2-0/0-4, TOTALS: 16(1)-0/2-35

McKayla Binkley scores game-high 20 points