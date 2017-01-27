Greg Wilkin tournament held recently

Lynchburg-Clay FFA members hosted the annual Greg Wilkin Alumni Basketball Tournament Dec. 26-27, 2016.

The tournament remembers Greg Wilkin, a young man who was tragically killed in a farming accident. Proceeds from the event go toward Wilkin’s memorial scholarship, which is awarded to senior FFA members after the completion of their first college semester.

During the tournament, chapter members are responsible for running a concession stand, charging gate admission and overseeing the tournament.

This year, 15 FFA members worked the two-day event, and had 80 alumni members participate in the tournament that represented nine teams.

The FFA raised nearly $1,200 for scholarships.

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter would like to thank the following for officiating the games: Zach Blankenship, Luke Lucas, Noah Scott, Keith Setty and Jordan Wilt.

The 2017 champion was the 2013-14 Lynchburg-Clay alumni class, and the runners-up were the 2004-07 Lynchburg-Clay alumni classes.

The LC FFA would like to offer special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Dwain Wilkin, and Mrs. Jo Heather Arnett for their assistance during the tournament.

Kelsey Arnett is the FFA reporter for Lynchburg-Clay High School.

The Lynchburg-Clay High School class of 2013-2014 were the champions of the 2016 Greg Wilkin Alumni Tournament. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropGreg-Wilkin-Winners-2.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay High School class of 2013-2014 were the champions of the 2016 Greg Wilkin Alumni Tournament. Submitted photo The Lynchburg-Clay High Schol classes of 2004-2007 were the runners up in the 2016 Greg Wilking Alumni Tournament. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropGreg-Wilkin-Runner-Up-2.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay High Schol classes of 2004-2007 were the runners up in the 2016 Greg Wilking Alumni Tournament. Submitted photo