Indians lose to Fairfield in rival game

The Hillsboro Indians made the short trip up to Leesburg Wednesday night for a cross-county rivalry game against the Fairfield Lions. Both teams knew they would have to play tough, and they did. A 27-27 tie at halftime turned to a Lions victory after a physical second half that had the fans in the stands on their feet.

Fairfield took the lead right away and held it throughout the first quarter, finishing the period ahead by 5 points at 22-17. Jesse Current hit four 2-pointers to lead the Lions in the quarter, while Jensen Daulton put up two threes.

Slow shooting from Fairfield in the second quarter allowed the Hillsboro fellows a 10-point gain before halftime, bringing the teams to a 27-27 tie by the halftime buzzer. The Indians were able to narrow Fairfield’s lead by 1 point twice in the quarter. It was Watson who tied the score up at the two-minute mark with a quick layup.

The Lions came out of the locker room on the prowl for the win, making up for the second quarter with a 20-point gain in the third. Klay Walker led scoring for the Lions in the third quarter with two 2-pointers, a three and one from the freethrow line. Josh Keets pounded through the Lions’ defense with four 2-pointers, leading scoring for the Indians in the quarter.

When the third quarter ended, Fairfield had come out ahead by 8 at 47-41.

The Lions secured the win in the fourth quarter when they outscored Hillsboro by 8 points, finishing the game with a victory at 67-53. Jensen Daulton made four successful freethrows, two 2-pointers a long three to lead the Lions in the fourth quarter. Cam Reed led the Indians with a two and a three for the final period.

“We challenged the kids in there,” said Fairfield head coach Everett Snyder. “The kids came out and it seemed like we got the ball where it needed to be. We missed a lot of inside shots — I told the kids this is probably the only team we had a height advantage against.”

Daulton led scoring for the Lions with 20 points, while Watson put up 23 for the Indians. Hillsboro scored 43 percent from the freethrow line, and Fairfield made 37 percent.

The Lions advance to a 13-5 record overall.

Elsewhere in the county Wednesday night, the McClain Tigers took a 1-point loss to the visiting Miami Trace Panthers in a tight game with a final score of 47-46, and the Hillsboro girls took a 52-25 loss to Wilmington High School.

Summary

Fairfield — 22 5 20 20 — 67

Hillsboro — 17 10 14 12 — 53

FHS: Gragg 4-1/5-9; Walker 2(2)-1/3-11; Evans 5-1/3-11; Daulton 2(4)-4/4-20; Current 6-0/1-12; Ayres 1-0/1-2; Bentley 1-2

Totals: 21(6)-7/19-67

HHS: Swayne 1-2; Reed 1(2)-0/1-8; Ryan 1-0/2-2; Watson 10-3/4-23; Anderson 1-2; Haithcock 1-2; Keets 7-14

Totals: 22(2)-3/7-53

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Cody Gragg shoots for the Fairfield Lions Wednesday night in Leesburg. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_cropDSC_0148.jpg Cody Gragg shoots for the Fairfield Lions Wednesday night in Leesburg. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

McClain takes 1-point loss to MT; HHS girls fall to ‘Cane