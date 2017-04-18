Fairfield beats Whiteoak in SHAC baseball and softball action

The Fairfield Lions, baseball and softball teams, hosted the Whiteoak Wildcats, on Tuesday, in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) action. The Lions beat the Wildcats by a score of 10-0 in five innings. The Lady Lions beat the Lady Wildcats by a score of 8-3 in seven innings.

Baseball

The Fairfield Lions’ bats got hot in the bottom of the second when the shortstop Potts, number six in the lineup, hit a popup to the Wildcats third baseman, which he was unable to snag, resulting in a single. Left fielder Cain followed up later in the inning with a single of his own to load the bases for the Lions. Third baseman Spears drew a walk in the next at bat to walk in the first run for the Lions. Right fielder Gragg immediately capitalized on the situation with a two RBI single. Starting pitcher Buddelmyer added to the lead by drawing a walk of his own for another run. The second inning ended with the Lions on top 4-0.

The Lions went add four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and two in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win.

Buddelmyer, the starter for the Lions, pitched a complete game, gave up only two hits, allowed two walks, and struck out five batters. Buddelmyer was also spectacular at home plate for the Lions, he had two hits and four RBI on the game, with two coming in the bottom of the fourth inning when he smashed a fly-ball to deep centerfield for a triple.

The Whiteoak Wildcats played hard all evening but were unable to get anything going offensively. Those offensive struggles, combined with a few mistakes of the defensive side of the ball, doomed the Wildcats from the start.

The Wildcats were only able to muster two hits on the night.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play North Adams, at home in SHAC action, on Thursday evening in a must win game. Wildcats coach Chris Veidt said, “We are in a must win situation in every league game we play now.”

The Lions are scheduled to play at Fayetteville Thursday in SHAC action.

Softball

The Lady Lions, despite the victory, struggled defensively at times against the Lady Wildcats committing five errors on the night. This after committing three errors in their previous game against the Williamsburg Wildcats.

Kaiti White pitched another complete game for the Lady Lions, she allowed one earned run and struck out 14 batters in seven innings.

Offensively the Lady Lions were led by Shania Setty who had two hits in three at bats, drove in four runs, and scored one run.

The Lady Wildcats got off to a promising start with runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead early. The lead, however, would not last as the Lady Lions scored three in the bottom of the second to take the lead and never look back.

The Lady Wildcats had plenty of opportunities in the game to change the narrative but were unable to do so. The Lady Wildcats left eight runners on base in the game.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to play in Fayetteville on Thursday evening in SHAC play.

The Lady Wildcats will be in action on Thursday as well taking on North Adams at home.

Starting pitcher Sam Buddelmyer launches a massive two RBI triple to deep center-field in the fourth inning Tuesday. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Buddelmyer_Triple.jpg Starting pitcher Sam Buddelmyer launches a massive two RBI triple to deep center-field in the fourth inning Tuesday.