Evans signs with Wright State

Fairfield senior Wyatt Evans is pictured with his parents Tracy and Gary Evans and sister Tori Priest. Wyatt signed his letter of intent with Wright State University to run cross country. Wyatt was a four year cross country, track, and basketball player at Fairfield.

Fairfield senior Wyatt Evans is pictured with his parents Tracy and Gary Evans and sister Tori Priest. Wyatt signed his letter of intent with Wright State University to run cross country. Wyatt was a four year cross country, track, and basketball player at Fairfield. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Evans_Signs.jpeg Fairfield senior Wyatt Evans is pictured with his parents Tracy and Gary Evans and sister Tori Priest. Wyatt signed his letter of intent with Wright State University to run cross country. Wyatt was a four year cross country, track, and basketball player at Fairfield.